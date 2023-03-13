BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Each day in the month of March, KX News highlights remarkable women within the community. On Monday, we feature Amy Hollar, an Assistant Professor of Communication at the University of Mary.

Amy Hollar was raised in Sawyer, North Dakota. She would first enroll at the University of Mary to pursue physical therapy. However, in her second year of college, she would learn her true passion was education and switched her major to communication. After fulfilling her Master’s in the communication field, she went on to become a professor, a calling Hollar said she could not ignore.

“You hear these stories of these students, and you see the success that they have,” explained Hollar. “Having a little piece of that experience with those students is what brings me back each and every day. I feel like it’s less of me impacting the students and more of the students impacting me.”

Hollar’s impact on the U-Mary campus has shown over the years — so much so that in 2019, Hollar was the recipient of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce Higher Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. Hollar said she holds the award near and dear to her heart because it was her own students who nominated her to receive it.

“Each and every day you go into those classrooms and learn together,” stated Hollar, “and I believe it’s through that experience of learning together that they see that we are lifelong learners. I hope what they can connect with more than anything is that need to just continuously learn from one another as a community.”

Hollar currently teaches communication not only at the University of Mary but also at Bismarck State College. During her off time from education, Hollar aids in fundraising for local nonprofits and volunteering at her local church. She is the Board Chair of the 31:8 Project — a nonprofit that provides education in survivor mentorship for victims of human trafficking. Hollar also helps Soul 57, a new nonprofit in the area, that aims to provide resources for adolescents that have experienced some loss in their life. These programs, too, have had major impacts on her person.

“When you meet a survivor,” she explained, “you see each and every day the good that comes from the work that you’re doing, and the services you’re helping to provide. That’s something that is so meaningful — to have just a small part in giving someone a chance to live a fulfilled life.”

If educating and volunteering weren’t enough, Hollar is also a full-time mother. She says it can be hard to manage her time, but keeping up with such a busy schedule requires a lot of prioritizing — and that the opportunity to leave a positive impact on the world around her is well worth the difficulties that come with her hectic life.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s with my kids, my husband, at school, or working with a nonprofit, it’s just great to be able to make a difference every day,” she stated. “I think the most beautiful communities are those that have people that are willing to take the time to collectively make them a better place. Being someone that’s willing to take just a little bit of time each and every day just to make some impact on the community is what drives me. I just want to leave the world a better place when I go to sleep every night.”

A professor, volunteer, fundraiser, and mother who seeks to have such an impact on the world, regardless of the powerful marks she leaves on those who know her, even the idea alone is truly remarkable.

If you want to donate to the 31:8 Project that Amy Hollar works with, visit their website.