Remarkable Woman: Callie Wachendorf

As Women’s History Month comes to an end, we would like to spotlight one more Remarkable Woman in our community.

Last but not least, we introduce Callie Wachendorf.

“It’s been a unique path, but it’s been really awesome,” said Wachendorf.

A woman of many titles, Wachendorf seems to do it all. She currently works as a healthcare IT professional, but that wasn’t what she originally had planned for herself.

“I actually went to my undergrad for fashion. So, my degree is in apparel and textiles retail merchandising,” said Wachendorf.

Starting out as a single mother, she had to put a pin in her fashion pursuits. After graduating from NDSU, she started exploring other options to support her family.

“Things change when you have a mouth to feed. You want to spend those holidays and weekends and evenings with your kids,” said Wachendorf.

She still currently works in IT, but now juggles a little bit more — and gets to tap back into her fashion sense. In 2017, she started ND T-Shirt Co. and Roam Wear 701, making soft t-shirts with fun and snarky sayings.

“I just throw it on a shirt and see how it goes. It’s pretty cool when you see someone you don’t know in the community and they’re wearing something you’ve made. That gives you a whole new sense of pride,” said Wachendorf.

She says isn’t always easy, but she wouldn’t change a thing.

“There’s times that the dishes don’t get done and the laundry piles up. That’s just a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make. I don’t love to glorify the busy culture, but I don’t know that I could ever just not be creating or helping people,” said Wachendorf.

Her friends and volunteers say they’re impressed at how she’s always willing to go the extra mile.

“Even I, at times, I’m like, you’re crazy. Like, I would not do that. But that’s just what makes her special,” said Maria Sachman.

Wachendorf also manages an adult softball team and has even branched out to make apparel for the Bismarck Capitals.

“Making T-shirts and doing the toy drive. It’s not that she does them, it’s how she does them. The way that she carries herself with confidence. Just is a great example and truly an inspiration to women to go after what really drives them,” Sachman.

Wachendorf has also started her own nonprofit, ND Giving Co. They put on annual toy drives and send birthday packages to families of fallen soldiers.

“I still remember the very first thank you note I received from one of the children of the toy drive.

The S’s were backwards. It said, ‘Dear special person. Thank you for doing this.’ And I said, I’m never going to stop,” said Wachendorf.

Wachendorf’s next focus is working with the Good Vibe Tribe Foundation. The organization provides funding and support to those battling brain cancer.