WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — On International Women’s Day, KX News is highlighting one of our remarkable women finalists – Gretchen Stenehjem.

“I consider myself a busy bee-type person,” Stenehjem stated. “I’m passionate about everything. No matter what I throw myself into, that is my passion for the moment.”.

Once a schoolteacher, Stenehjem now spends her days as marketing director for First International Bank and Trust. She got her start by overseeing building projects.

“Building projects were completely new and very foreign to a teacher,” she said, “so I would spend nights studying terms like flashing, conduit line, and Dryvit. I had to learn all of this, and even how to wear a hard hat when I would go out to the projects we were building.”

Stenehjem and her family’s influence is apparent throughout the Watford City community and beyond.

“Our family donated the land for the Rough Rider Center,” Stenehjem said. “My husband and I looked at the land when Watford City was growing. It was land that our children used to hunt prairie dogs on and go sledding and snowmobiling. But our children were grown up, and we thought other people should be able to use this land too. It’s being used by thousands now instead of just our children. I think there are probably still prairie dogs underneath the ground somewhere.”

Gretchen was nominated as a remarkable woman by an editor she worked with on her children’s book, Buddy the Dog — a story with another story behind it.

“When our son was seven,” explained Stenejhem, “he had been bitten by a dog on the face, and we saw a decline in him through the months. He didn’t want to have stuffed animals in his room. He didn’t want to go out to go to a basketball game for fear there would be a dog in the room. To help, my husband and I put him into counseling. At the end of counseling, we would go out to the vet clinic in Watford City, and he would learn how to hold and pet dogs again.”

Years later, the family adopted a dog with an eye injury that her son — and the rest of the family — loved. The book is inspired by their experiences with him.

“All my proceeds from my book are going to Anne Carlson school,” Stenehjem stated, “a school for disabled children. Buddy was disabled — but he was just like any other dog. He wanted love and affection. The same is true for children that go to Anne Carlson, or children that are anywhere, they just want love and affection. Even if they look different, it’s the same thing.”

She hopes that the book will spread a positive message throughout the community.

“I hope that I can make my mark on the state and the nation,” explained Stenehjem, “maybe a little with my book, and bring joy to others in some way.”

Some may say Stenehjem is leaving an indelible mark not only on the country but on the world. And that’s most certainly remarkable.