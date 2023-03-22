KENMARE, N.D. (KXNET) — In the words of Pablo Picasso, “Action is the foundational key to all success.” And action is this remarkable woman’s middle name.

Jane Kalmbach’s artistic abilities started as a hobby, but through her passion for others, she has created a community full of beauty.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Jane Kalmbach’s storybook of creations would be millions of words long. She is an artist in every sense of the word — with each brush stroke she paints in her home art studio, she creates beauty. Not only on canvas but in her tight-knit Kenmare community.

“In a small community, you just get involved,” Kalmbach said. “Whether it’s myself getting involved and asking friends, or my friends calling me and asking to help out, it’s just what you do in a small community.”

Kalmbach’s love for children is one of the biggest drivers in her life — as evidenced by her dedication to promoting her craft. She even teaches her passion for the arts to youth at a local center after school.

“To me, art should just make kids feel good about themselves,” Kalmbach explained. “They should be able to create something and just know that they can do something good. And I feel my purpose with them is to help them feel they just did something good.”

After seeing a need for support in the community while volunteering at her local food pantry, Kalmbach also started The Honker Program — which provides backpacks full of food and personal care items to children every week. After her art classes, piano lessons, mentoring programs, and constant community involvement, you can find her volunteering at the local greenhouse, inspiring others with her ‘natural beauty workshops’.

“I love to grow flowers,” Kalmbach stated. “I love to work at the greenhouse. It gets me out of this space, opens up my mind to new ideas, and motivates me a little bit more.”

As if all of that wasn’t enough, she is currently creating a large mural on the walls of the Kenmare Clinic –marking her fourth original mural in North Dakota. The beauty she creates radiates throughout the city and to everyone around her. She’s extraordinary, humble, talented, and giving — all of the traits of a remarkable woman.

“Remarkable is someone that is trying their best,” Kalmbach stated. “They rise to the occasion, they give a helping hand, and at the end of the day, they just know they did the best they could do.”

Kalmbach says she simply does what she enjoys. But to others, she’s remarkable.