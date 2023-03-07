MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Each day in the month of March, KX News highlights a woman who does remarkable things in her community. On Tuesday, we’re focusing on 79-year-old Lana Flaten who has managed multiple thrift shops throughout North Dakota, but none like her current place of business.

Backdoor Treasures has been in Minot since last December when Flaten got the idea after living in Minot for six years. She started it with the goal of creating a business that could make a real difference while also cutting through the rising cost of goods.

“When the price went up on groceries and everything,” stated Flaten, “we decided it was time to start a thrift store and give back to the community.”

Although this may look like your usual thrift shop, the meaning behind this store extends far beyond just selling apparel and other products. In the future, Flaten and her daughter plan on cooking food and making coffee for seniors and vets at their shop.

“I’ve always been a giver,” explained Flaten, “and that will never stop. There are just certain priorities that touch me more than others. I’m getting old, so programs like Meals on Wheels are very important. With the price of things, people are probably only eating one meal a day.”

Running a business would be difficult on her own for Flaten, but she runs it with her daughter. As she puts it, being in the ‘family business’ is one of her favorite parts of the job.

“It’s awesome,” stated Flaten. “I guess it’s because we both enjoy thrift stores. Our donations have been fantastic. We both get shocked at times at the things we get in.”

Greeting her customers with a smiling face is something that Flaten feels is necessary but she also says that seeing the smiles of others is what truly makes all the work worthwhile. As for anyone that is in a tough spot at the moment, Flaten has a few words that are sure to put a smile on your face.

“Go with your heart,” she advised. “It will always lead you in the right direction.”

She certainly has and that’s what makes her remarkable.

Backdoor Treasures is always accepting donations. For more information, visit the thrift shop’s website here.