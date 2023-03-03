MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Every March, KX News highlights a woman each day who does remarkable things in her community. Today, we’re taking a look at a woman who doesn’t let her age stop her from doing anything.

Remarkable means worthy of attention or striking — and for one Minot woman, it’s pretty remarkable that she’s retiring at 80 years old when many people usually retire in their 60s. Sally Hambek spent 30 years working at the Minot Commission on Aging. However, Hambek doesn’t think she deserves recognition for working — because she just really liked coming to work.

“I spent 15 years in the Southern half of the building,” explains Hambek, “and the other 15 in the North. Outreach kind of quit, and then I went into the kitchen part. That’s where the 30 years came from. I’ve just been healthy enough to do it, and I enjoyed it. It was fun. If I wasn’t my age, I’d probably still be at it.”

To celebrate her time at the Minot Commission on Aging, Hambek’s coworkers threw her a retirement party on Thursday. She says she never wanted a party, which was yet another factor in keeping her from retiring sooner.

“I did try to retire, three times,” said Hambek, “and it didn’t work. Finally, the third time, I decided it was time. One of the reasons I kept putting off retirement is that I didn’t want to have a party, but of course, they insisted. What I really wanted to do was just ride off into the sunset, but it didn’t work.”

And although she was against it at first, Hambek says she had a great time.

“I didn’t want to have a whole lot of people, but there were several — a lot of former workers and whatever, so it really was fun.”



Even though she is retired, she says she will still stop by her former place of work — but she’s also looking forward to sleeping in.

“I’m going to not have to get up at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Hambek states. “I’m gonna sleep in. And then I have some plans. They’ve convinced me that I should come to the exercise class here, so it’s not that I’m leaving. That’s two days a week, I’ll do that. There are also a couple of things at my church I probably will do. I did a lot of walking before work, so I’ll get back into that, too.”

Still, Hambek says if the Minot Commission on Aging needs help in the kitchen, she’s willing to help. 30 years of service and still eager to work — now that’s remarkable.