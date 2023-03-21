BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Each day in the month of March, KX News highlights remarkable women within the community. Tuesday, the focus was on Sara Huft — a true friend to man’s best friends.

Sara Huft, an animal care specialist at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, has spent her entire life in the Bismarck area. From a young age, she has always preferred those with four legs instead of two — as evidenced by her line of work.

“Right away, the first thing I do in the morning is I come in, we go to everybody, make sure everybody is up and doing well and nothing has changed in the past few hours that somebody was here the previous evening,” she stated.

Huft began her volunteering journey in the 2000s with The Pet Connection. After they shut down, she went on to volunteer and walk dogs for the Central Dakota Humane Society. Then, she finally landed a permanent position with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

“The group revolving around Furry Friends, not only the animals themselves but the women and men who volunteer with us have been like another family,” Huft said. “I really just can’t imagine finding the same group of people at a different rescue. Which, that might sound silly and maybe they are out there, but right now these are my people, and I just don’t want to leave them.”

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue stays very busy throughout the year, with hundreds of animals in their shelter. Some of Hufts’ responsibilities involve cleaning up after the dogs and cats, walking the dogs, and giving the animals any medical attention they require. However, Huft says her favorite part is making sure that the animals who need extra care get the attention and love that they need.

“It sounds silly, but the healthy animals are just like another animal in the building,” she stated. “When there’s something that needs that special attention, the watchful eye is where I really focus my attention, and where my passion lies in animal care.”

Huft says she has always been an animal lover, and knew this was what she was supposed to do — but also, that she has learned more from the animals than they’ve learned from her.

“One of the big things I take away from them is just body language,” Huft explained. “And the energy you put off into a room, really affects things. When you go into a room where you know all of these animals are calm and relaxed, it immediately, like, soothes you. It’s hard to have a bad day when you’re around animals that are excited to see you.”

Huft says she loves animals so much that she has ten living at home with her — and that she plans to continue working at Furry Friends for as long as she can.

“I can train a dog, but I don’t know if I can train a human,” Huft said jokingly.

Someone who not only dedicates herself to caring for the animals of our community but takes joy in doing so — to many, that is someone who’s truly remarkable.

Furry Friends will be at the Gateway Mall this week for a meet and greet. If you would like to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and their upcoming events, visit their website.