Dianne Hensen is a very involved and passionate woman who says what keeps her going are the people who mean the most to her — her family.



“They are the basis of who I am,” she said.



Growing up on a dairy farm east of Ruthville, she was always surrounded by a lot of family and they all worked hard.



Hensen is the oldest of four, which is how she came to take care of her siblings and eventually others…even the cattle.



“If they needed any injections or pills being given to them, Dianne got to do it,” she recalled.



Becoming a nurse was a natural transition, spending 30 dedicated years at Trinity Nursing Home [now Trinity Homes], with much of that time with Alzheimer’s patients, who she says taught her countless life lessons.



All the while, she volunteered for Glenburn ambulance for 25 years, spent 30 years on Glenburn City Council, 17 years on the school board, teaches CCD classes, recently became the Renville County representative on the Souris Basin Planning Council and co-owns Hensen’s Fur and Leather with her husband.



The store is not only the only one of its kind in North Dakota, but is where her kids and grandkids have all grown up.

Though the location has changed over the years, the business is something generations have been a part of, where many dinners have been had, or even days off from school.



“It’s fur and leathers and what we got into in the late 90s was doing rendezvous,” Hensen said.



Hensen says rendezvous and things like it are where the business, and she, thrives.



“With that, we really learned how I love social culture,” Hensen said. “I love people, I love to know how they act and how they got to where their point is now.”



Hensen’s Fur and Leather has something for everyone, but it’s also become a major supplier for Native American customs, rituals and traditions.



Traditions of others, in the community she supports, and within her family are at the forefront of the many things Dianne Hensen is passionate about.



“They make me who I am,” she said. “They’re my basis. They give me the energy to keep doing what I’m doing. To be concerned, to want to keep things going for the next generation. I want this world that I have to be passed on.”

Hensen is also organizing Glenburn’s 100th-year all-school reunion this July, volunteers at the food pantry, and is the president of the Glenburn Area Scholarships program.



Her dedication is nothing short of remarkable.