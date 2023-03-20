BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Music seems to have always been a part of Beverly Everett’s life.

“Beginning with piano lessons as a child and organ lessons as a teenager. Majoring in music all through college and graduate school,” said Everett.

Her love for music never wavered and only grew stronger in adulthood.

“I’ve always felt drawn to it and as I got into college and began to learn about Orchestras, I went to college to be a solo organist. And I loved the interaction with people and the collaborations that being a conductor offered,” said Everett.

Though originally from Texas, she’s been the conductor for the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra since 2008. She’s also the conductor for Bemidji Symphony Orchestra in Minnesota. And it’s difficult to pinpoint what’s been her favorite piece to conduct over the years.

“I like everything I get to conduct and I’ve done everything from brand new pieces where we do the first performance every to doing older standards like music of Beethoven,” said Everett.

Beverly says that following her passion for music has given her once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Despite being a conductor for two orchestras, she still finds time to pursue another passion, teaching.

“I’ve always loved teaching, whenever I got the opportunity and I also feel very grateful for the teachers that I’ve had. I feel like I was blessed to have some of the greatest teachers in our country if not the world. So, I enjoy getting to pass that on,” said Everett.

Beverly says teaching is a way to not only give back to students but to give back to her own teachers that have shaped her life.

She says she was honored to know that the person who nominated her as a remarkable woman was someone she considers remarkable.

“I know the person who nominated me, Marilyn Johnson. And Marilyn was one of the people that I met when I auditioned for the job that brought me to Bismarck. So, she played a big role in that and has been a huge supporter of not just me, but of the arts in general in our community, it meant a lot to me,” said Everett.