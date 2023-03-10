BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Catherine Bergan, better known as Cathy, who is 83 years old, has kept herself busy this long winter by making dresses.

Her dad was the one who started her passion for sewing.

“My dad said to my mom ‘Catherine has got to learn how to sew this summer.’ So I had to learn how to sew that summer,” said Cathy.

Cathy says she’s a fabric hoarder and soon she will need all that saved fabric for a special project.

“A fellow from Uganda spoke to my book club and he said the children in Uganda have to wear their uniforms to school or they would be coming to school naked. And I thought well here I have all this fabric. This is just plain crazy. So, I started making dresses,” said Cathy.

However, she hadn’t quite figured out how she was going to get the dresses to Uganda. That question would be answered fairly quickly.

“There was a lady by the name of Pam Kossan and she’s from Bismarck. She and her husband John. And they started a mission in Uganda called Mary Mission. I went to talk to her and she said they would take them over there,” said Cathy.

Pam and her husband took 125 dresses.

Her last shipment of dresses was in 2019 when COVID-19 hit, it became difficult to send the dresses overseas.

However, her next shipment is next month and Cathy has made over 300 dresses that will be sent to Uganda.

Most of the fabric you see has been donated to Cathy so she can keep making her dresses.

“Sometimes people in the Methodist Church donate fabric and friends of mine. I have a lot of fabric and a lot of trim,” said Cathy.

However, there was a chance none of this would have happened because back in 2015, Cathy almost died from Legionaries Disease.

“After I came home I was pretty weak and wore out and I thought to myself there must be a reason why I lived and now I know the reason,” said Cathy.

Cathy says she will continue to make dresses until she is no longer physically able to.