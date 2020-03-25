Remarkable Women: Janet Anderson

We’ve shared amazing stories of Remarkable Women all month…and we aren’t stopping yet. We introduce you to Janet Anderson, the director of the Minot Public Library.

“The library is definitely a lot more than just books,” said Anderson.

As the director of the Minot Public Library, Anderson said it is more than meets the eye.

Anderson said, “There is a lot of personnel that goes into it. Making sure that you have a really good team that is equipped with that they need.”

In 2015, Anderson became the director and has been rolling out new ideas ever since. Fine-free books for children and introducing the states only “tool check out” program. But there’s one initiative she’s most proud of.

“We didn’t really have a lot for adults but now we are to a point where we generally have something every week, oftentimes twice a week or more for adults,” added the director.

Like many jobs, there are ups and downs, but she said recently — it’s been really tough.

She said, “These past couple of weeks has probably been most challenging as our community faces the coronavirus and we were forced to close to the public. It was very emotional and very, still is very unknown time.”

But even now she’s found a way around that. Starting the library’s first-ever drive-thru delivery service. Members of the library can call ahead and have books, movies and even games ready for them to pick up.

Moving forward, she said being a great leader is listening to what people want to see…and that’s exactly what she plans to do.

“There’s somethings that are going on in the back of my head that maybe we will explore. But first we want to make sure it is right for what our community has,” she said.

Anderson said one of the biggest missions for 2020 is encouraging people to take the census to help unlock that key funding for the area.