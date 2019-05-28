Advertise With Us

Your Vision For Your Business…You have a vision for your business.  You know your product and how it will make a difference in your customers lives’.  The competitive landscape continues to grow at staggering numbers.  How do you set yourself apart from the competition?  How do you handle all your day to day job duties, plus have the time to focus on your marketing efforts? 

KX MediaKX Media’s Team understands your marketing challenges.  By providing research of your industry, trends and doing an in-depth analysis of your current marketing efforts, we will formulate and execute a marketing plan that is customized to your business needs and will maximize your resources, transforming your vision into reality.  The goal is to identify the correct strategies to effectively tell your story to the right group of customers providing a strong return on your investment. 

KX Media is a North Dakota-based television and digital marketing company. We provide consulting, development strategies and provide solutions through television, online video & display, website development, SEM, SEO, OTT, Native, mobile, social media and more.  Our team can manage your digital marketing efforts worldwide. 

We offer a full service Creative Services team for commercial and graphic element designs required for your television, website and digital marketing campaigns.

KX Media includes KX News (CBS), The Dakota’s CW and our digital platforms include KXNet.com, the KX News app, the KX Storm Team app and Nexstar Digital. 

Take the next step. 

Traci Vaughan, Director of Sales

Phone:  701-355-9126

Email:  tvaughan@kxnet.com

Products & Services

Media Campaign Creation

Strategic Media Management

Creative Development

Contesting

Advanced Digital Solutions

Traditional Media Placement

Social Media

Brand Creation


Sales Management
Traci Vaughan
Director of Sales – KXMB/KXMC/KXMA/KXMD
Becky Vojacek
Local Sales Manager – Bismarck/Dickinson
Lacy Davis
Local Sales Manager – Minot/Williston
Account Executives
AJ Davis
Account Executive – Bismarck
LoRetta Henninger
Account Executive – Bismarck
Jacquelin Mahla
Account Executive – Minot
Alice Meier
Account Executive – Bismarck
Laurie Mock
Account Executive – Minot
Kaitlyn Pederson
Account Executive – Minot
Kristy Schauer
Account Executive – Bismarck
Rachael Schwab
Account Executive – Bismarck/Dickinson

