Which Amorepacific product is best?

If you’ve ever used a skin care product that included green tea extract, thank Amorepacific. The company pioneered the use of green tea in skin care in the 1980s and today it’s a powerhouse — one of the largest and most respected Korean beauty brands. To experience how Amorepacific blends heritage ingredients and cutting-edge skin care technology, Amorepacific Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder is a great choice.

What to know before you buy an Amorepacific product

Island-sourced ingredients

Amorepacific’s tea is grown in the company’s tea garden on Korea’s Jeju Island. The volcanic soil there is rich in minerals, and the subtropical climate is excellent for growing green tea, which Amorepacific began doing in 1979.

K-beauty rituals

Korean skin care focuses on hydrating and nourishing the skin to help it stay resilient. To accomplish this, K-beauty skin care routines can include up to a dozen products, layered according to their consistency, with lightest products applied first. Amorepacific products include guidance on when to use them in your routine.

Green tea in skin care

Building on the heritage of green tea in Korean culture, Amorepacific started experimenting on the plant to scientifically determine what made it so good for skin. Green tea extract is a potent source of polyphenols — specifically EGCG — that according to the National Institutes of Health provide antioxidant benefits to skin, improving its appearance and elasticity.

Today, Amorepacific’s research and development looks for improved extraction methods while researching amino acids, antioxidants and new probiotic strains found in green tea. The company has even created its own unique hybrid green tea varieties.

What to look for in a quality Amorepacific product

Handpicked green tea

Many beauty brands use green tea, but no one does it quite like Amorepacific. The brand’s hero ingredient is grown exclusively on Jeju Island and the company says it’s harvested for only 15 days each year, at dawn, so gently that the harvesters must use only their non-dominant hand. This is done during spring when the tea leaves contain their highest levels of nutrients.

After the tea harvest, some tea leaves are fermented and aged to maximize their potent ingredients. Depending on the product, the leaves are aged up to 100 days.

Cutting-edge skin care

Amorepacific’s history reaches back to the 1930s, when its founder, Suh Sung-Whan, helped his mother source and produce camellia seed hair oil. Later, he founded Korea’s first lab dedicated to cosmetics research. Today, that lab has patented multiple skin care discoveries, some in partnership with Harvard University. And the company’s studies go beyond green tea: it’s researching topics such as blue light and the effects of chemotherapy on skin.

Effective botanicals

Along with green tea, Amorepacific products use botanicals with a long tradition of cosmetics usage in Asia. Bamboo sap is extracted in early summer to maximize the hardy plant’s sugars, minerals and amino acids. Red ginseng, which has a long history in traditional medicine, has been used in Amorepacific products since 1966 to help rejuvenate skin and protect it from sun exposure.

Other Asian botanicals you may find in Amorepacific ingredient lists are soybeans, which can plump and firm skin, and camellia seed, which may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

How much you can expect to spend on Amorepacific product

Amorepacific’s luxury moisturizers cost $160-270. Cleansers cost $50-$68, while toners and essences cost $95-$250 depending on the bottle size.

Amorepacific product FAQ

How do you use Amorepacific?

A. Amorepacific’s product line includes cleansers, toners, moisturizers, masks, eye creams, serums and makeup, but your routine can use as few or as many of these products as you wish. Each product contains thorough instructions, which can be especially helpful for less well-known products such as cleansing oils and exfoliating scrubs.

Is Amorepacific cruelty-free?

A. Amorepacific does not conduct animal testing on its ingredients or finished products. However, Amorepacific permits animal testing in countries where it’s required by law.

What’s the best Amorepacific product to buy?

Top Amorepacific product

Amorepacific Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder

What you need to know: This powder cleanser transforms into a foam that hydrates skin and supports skin cell turnover with botanical enzymes and hyaluronic acid.

What you’ll love: The chemical exfoliator is gentle enough for daily use, and a small amount of powder goes a long way. It contains papaya and green-tea-derived enzymes for exfoliation that’s gentler than a physical scrub. It has a mild scent and leaves skin soft, smooth and hydrated.

What you should consider: The redesigned packaging may dispense too much product at once, leading to waste. While most will be able to use this peel daily, it may be too strong for sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Amorepacific product for the money

Amorepacific Treatment Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover

What you need to know: For a first cleanse that washes away makeup, try this oil-based cleanser, which gently removes even waterproof makeup with just one pump.

What you’ll love: The oil blend transforms with water into an emulsion that glides over skin — no tugging or scrubbing required. The blend of botanical oils such as green tea seed, babassu palm and coconut helps improve skin’s radiance and moisture retention. The formula is safe for removing eye makeup.

What you should consider: It contains a lot of added fragrance, which caused irritation for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Amorepacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

What you need to know: Amorepacific pioneered the cushion compact in the 2000s, and this dewy foundation is perfect for customized coverage and touching up while on the go.

What you’ll love: It offers SPF 50 sun protection plus the hydrating and anti-inflammatory benefits of bamboo sap and green tea extract. The formula gives skin a glowy, not shiny, finish. While it’s pricey, it comes with a refill compact included.

What you should consider: It’s only available in five light to medium shades. Coverage, while buildable, is still light. The scent may be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.