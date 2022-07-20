In addition to a big gift, sending a gift basket to your partner’s office full of their favorite treats is a great way to celebrate the day.

Finding the best anniversary gifts for him

There’s nothing better than seeing your partner’s face light up when they open a gift from you, and choosing that perfect gift always feels a little more important when honoring a milestone. Anniversaries are a time of celebrating the past and looking toward the future. Whether it’s your first or fiftieth anniversary, a thoughtful gift is a great way to show your partner appreciation for the years behind and excitement for the years to come.

Best anniversary gifts for him

Sometimes shopping for gifts for him can be a little tricky, but no matter your price range, there are many unique gifts available that are sure to make your partner smile. If you want something simple to send to their office on the day of your anniversary, check out our BestReviews gift baskets buying guide.

Gifts under $100

Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker

This cocktail smoker takes your partner’s mixology to the next level. The smoker is easy to use and fits right on the top of your favorite glass. You fill the mesh net with smoking chips and apply a flame. The result is a smooth, smoke-infused cocktail. Some more expensive versions of this smoker come with a torch.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Take Your Pick Guitar Pick Set

If your partner loves to play the guitar, this set of pewter guitar picks is a fun gift idea and will make them think of you every time they play. Inscribed on the face of the picks are messages like “I Pick You” and “Don’t Fret.” They come in a custom wooden holder that allows for display.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making Starter Kit

This fun kit gives the gift of the experience brewing of your own beer. A hopped malt extract makes it possible to get a batch ready to go in about 30 minutes, and it only takes 1 or 2 weeks for the batch to be ready to drink. The kit comes with everything you need, including bottles.

Sold by Amazon

TYIAUS Percussion Massager Gun

If you’re looking for a gift for an active partner, this massager gun can help relieve their aches and pains. Great for use after a long run or heavy weight lifting session, it penetrates deep into muscle tissue to improve blood flow, flexibility and motion. The rechargeable battery has 4-6 hours of working time and can be fully charged in 3-4 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Harry’s Shave Club Subscription

A subscription to Harry’s Shave Club makes a great gift for a guy who likes a pampered shave without too much hassle. Different volume shave kits are available and include a handle, blades and shaving gel.

Sold by Harry’s

Stanley Adventure Easy Carry 16-Quart Outdoor Cooler

For a partner who’s the adventuring type, this cooler will keep their drinks and food cold on all their travels. It comes in either green or white and has a 21-can capacity. For longer trips, this cooler can keep food cold for over a day.

Sold by Backcountry

Gifts for $100-$300

Waterford Barware Lismore Double Old Fashioned Glasses

For the partner who loves to drink their Old-Fashioneds in style, these glasses are made from beautiful Waterford crystal. The glasses come in a set of two and each hold 12 ounces. They’re perfect for a casual evening cocktail or fancy dinner party.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized Movie Marquee Photo Print

This photo print is a fun way for a movie-lover to celebrate your anniversary. Your love story is highlighted on a personalized image of a movie marquee. You customize the names, date and movie title. You can also choose which color styling you want from black and white, color or sepia. You can purchase this print with or without the frame.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Nespresso by Breville Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

If your partner can’t live without their espresso, this is the machine for them. It’s compact, stylish and easy to use. It has an adjustable cup size, and the machine preheats the water in a mere 25 seconds for a quick brew. To save energy, it shuts off automatically after 9 minutes. A milk frother and 14 capsules are included.

Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

For a fun ice cream date, this ice cream maker can bring date night to your living room. It’s easy to use and has built-in containers that hold your favorite toppings. It produces 1.5 quarts of soft serve ice cream in 20 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Gifts $300 and over

Philips Smoke-Less Grill

If your partner loves to grill but hates the mess, this electric grill from Phillips is a great gift. Infrared technology heats the grill quickly and maintains a constant, even temperature. It produces 80% less smoke than other indoor grills, has a drip tray to collect grease and has reflectors to ensure meat browns on all sides.

Sold by Sur La Table

Sonos Move Smart Speaker

If your partner likes to listen to music wherever they go, this smart speaker from Sonos will serve them well. It’s waterproof and drop-resistant and works well indoors or outdoors. The speaker is compatible with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and can be controlled by your voice, as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in.

Sold by Sonos

2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

You can’t do better than this iPad Pro for your technology-obsessed partner. Its 12.9-inch screen has a brilliant liquid Retina XDR display. The battery will last all day, and the camera allows for excellent-quality photos.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

