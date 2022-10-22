Which Billie Eilish merch is best?

Billie Eilish is an American singer-songwriter who gained massive popularity in 2015 with the smash single “Ocean Eyes.” Her sound can be described as synth-pop with tones of jazz and downtempo beats. Billie’s most recent album, “Happier Than Ever,” was released in the summer of 2021 and spawned a very popular title track along with a ton of merch and apparel.

The best Billie Eilish merch is the Happier Than Ever T-Shirt, which features a large drawing of the singer and her album title shown in embroidered lettering.

What to know before you buy Billie Eilish merch

“Happier Than Ever”

Billie releases merch that coincides with her album releases, giving fans the chance to support each album directly. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie’s newest studio album, is the latest to receive a new collection of merchandise. The album cover art shows Billie with platinum blonde hair and a dark beige background. Much of the merch was designed to reflect the same style and colors. This collection contains soft imagery, cursive lettering, and simple drawings of Billie in muted colors.

Style

Billie’s personal style is also reflected in the merchandise she sells for her fans. Billie can often be seen performing in T-shirts, so her apparel includes many different shirts with various artwork designs. T-shirts from her earlier albums included mostly solid black designs with pops of brightly colored graphics. Her current tees are more modest in design and appear in softer tones like whites, pinks, and yellows.

Variety

The most common merchandise items for Billie Eilish are clothing. This includes T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, long-sleeve shirts, and standard sweatshirts. Being that she’s a musician, there’s also more unique music-oriented merchandise you can find. For example, fans can currently pre-order a limited edition Billie Eilish Amazon Echo speaker with an imprinted image of the “Happier Than Ever” album cover on the front. She also sells hats, notebooks, posters, and bandanas. There’s even a 6-inch tall figurine of Billie with giant black wings.

What to look for in quality Billie Eilish merch

Materials

The materials used in Billie Eilish merch mostly contain cotton and polyester. The reason for this is because these two materials combine to make the most comfortable and durable pieces of clothing. Polyester is soft and long-lasting because it doesn’t split like natural fibers. Cotton, on the other hand, is the best natural fiber you can find and adds to the breathability of a T-shirt or sweatshirt.

Officially licensed

When shopping for Billie Eilish merch, it’s important to find something that’s officially licensed. This means that each piece was chosen by the artist and her team and it comes directly from her official collection. This merch often comes with higher-quality materials and stitching because it’s a direct representative of the creator. Beware of knock-off apparel that comes from third-party sellers that can be made with subpar materials.

Bestsellers

If you’re looking for the best of the best, check out Billie’s best sellers section on her official Amazon merch page. Here, you’ll find the highest-quality merchandise that’s been approved by the fans themselves. These include the items and apparel that have been bought the most by her fans. Among the most exclusive items is the “Billie Eilish” photo book. This intimate look into the life of the singer shows personal photos of her from childhood up until her superstardom as an adult.

How much you can expect to spend on Billie Eilish merch

Billie Eilish merch costs $25-$64.

Billie Eilish merch FAQ

Does Billie Eilish sell her own ukulele?

A. Yes, Billie Eilish teamed up with popular guitar manufacturer Fender to create her very own custom ukulele. The instrument features a special design with Billie’s signature “Blohsh” image of a gender-neutral stick figure.

Where’s the best place to buy Billie Eilish merch?

A. Like many popular artists, Billie Eilish’s merch can be purchased on her official website store. Items can also be bought on her Amazon artist store, which sells officially licensed apparel.

What is the best Billie Eilish merch to buy?

Top Billie Eilish merch

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever T-Shirt

What you need to know: This tee comes from Billie’s latest studio album “Happier Than Ever” and shows a large animated image of the singer on the front next to the album title.

What you’ll love: The unisex sizing allows for anyone to comfortably wear this shirt. The polyester fibers are partially made using recycled plastic bottles.

What you should consider: This is a limited edition shirt that won’t be sold again once it sells out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Billie Eilish merch for the money

Billie Eilish Au Revoir Notebook

What you need to know: The Au Revoir Notebook shows a beautifully drawn image of Billie on the front cover with the title of her album “Happier Than Ever.”

What you’ll love: The cover art sets this notebook apart and lets you showcase your love of the pop superstar. It comes with hundreds of blank pages to journal or take notes.

What you should consider: This is a single-subject notebook without any divided sections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Billie Eilish Pop Art Hoodie

What you need to know: This officially licensed hoodie comes with a stunning pop art image of Billie along with the words “Happier Than Ever” from her latest album.

What you’ll love: The image is drawn in a pop art style that looks as if Billie is in her own comic book. It comes exclusively in all-white with black graphics and features a 50/50 cotton and polyester material.

What you should consider: Be mindful that the sizes are unisex, so the fits will feel less tailored to body type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

