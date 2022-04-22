Which cute bed sheets are best?

Cute bed sheets are a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, their designs bring a smile to your face and help you feel a little happier when waking up and going to bed. On the other hand, they’re often hard to appreciate considering most people cover their sheets with extra layers, such as blankets and duvets, that are rarely available in designs that match said cute sheets. Regardless of how you approach that problem, you can find the best cute bed sheets in the Erosebridal Bed Sheet Set collection.

What to know before you buy cute bed sheets

Cute vs. novelty

As with most aspects of appearance, cute is in the eye of the beholder. Some may think chibi animals are cute, while others may like stylized flowers. However, there’s a thin line where cute becomes novelty. Novelty bed sheets tend to be lower quality and have more extravagant designs. They may be good enough for a gag gift or to complete a heavily themed room but shouldn’t be relied upon for nightly use.

Size

Cute bed sheets can be found in all standard sizes: twin, full, queen and king. However, it is rare to find them in any variant sizes, such as twin XL or California king. Cute bed sheet designs appeal to fewer people, so manufacturers need to print their designs onto sizes that are most likely to sell to avoid having unsellable stock. You can still find cute bed sheets in variant sizes, but you’ll have far fewer designs from which to choose.

What’s included

Cute bed sheet sets include one fitted sheet and one pillowcase at a minimum, and most sets also include a flat sheet. The size typically dictates whether a set includes an extra pillowcase. Twin and full sheet sets typically include just one pillowcase.

What to look for in quality cute bed sheets

Material

Most cute bed sheets use synthetic fibers, such as polyester or microfiber polyester. The biggest reason for using synthetic fibers is that they cost less than natural fibers, so manufacturers make larger profit margins with each sheet set sold. Additionally, designs are easier to print onto synthetic fibers.

A quality set of synthetic microfiber sheets will still feel soft and be breathable. The sheets will also be hypoallergenic, wrinkle-resistant and stain-resistant.

Pocket depth

Pocket depth refers to how deep the fitted sheet is, or in other words, how thick of a mattress it will fit snuggly on. Most cute bedsheets have deep pockets of 16 inches compared to the average depth of 8 inches, so they’ll fit most mattresses. After all, you can tuck the extra fabric under the mattress, but nothing can be done if it’s too short.

How much you can expect to spend on cute bed sheets

Cute bed sheets typically cost $30-$60 because most are made of the same material and use the same printing systems for their designs. That said, sheets on the lower end of the price range are more likely to have designs that bleed.

Cute bed sheets FAQ

What should I use to stay warm at night without covering my cute bed sheet’s design?

A. That’s a difficult question to answer. The easiest answer is to find a duvet cover or similar top layer with a design that matches your cute bed sheets. In practice, this is highly unlikely. To find a perfect match, you’d need to pick sheets from a manufacturer that also sells top layers in matching designs, but this is rarely an option. You could try to custom order your preferred top layer to match your sheets, but this is expensive, and it’s unlikely that the order would sufficiently match the sheets.

You’re then left with two options: Use a blanket smaller than your sheets so the cute sheet design can be seen, or use a top layer that covers them up. The blanket won’t keep you as warm and will shift around your bed, but at least your sheets can still be seen and enjoyed.

Do cute bed sheets have special cleaning requirements?

A. Generally speaking, no. Most are just as machine-washable as the average monochromatic bed sheet. That said, some manufacturers recommended washing a new set of cute bed sheets two to four times before using them as normal. This helps to rinse out any extra dye that may bleed when coming in contact with your natural body oils.

What are the best cute bed sheets to buy?

Top cute bed sheets

Erosebridal Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: There’s a design for everyone somewhere among this brand’s 40-plus options.

What you’ll love: Each design includes one fitted sheet with a 16-inch pocket, one flat sheet and one or two pillowcases, depending on the sheet size. Each item is made from microfiber for a breathable and soft sleeping experience. They are also machine-washable, and the designs resist fading.

What you should consider: Most designs aren’t available in all sizes. Some consumers received sheets with mismatching sizes, while others had issues with tearing over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cute bed sheets for the money

Mengersi Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: It’s a full set with a few cute designs at a great price.

What you’ll love: There are six designs to choose from, including three animal-based designs and one covered in hearts. It comes in all major bedding sizes. Each item is made of a machine-washable cotton and polyester blend. Matching duvet covers can be purchased from the manufacturer.

What you should consider: Some customers had issues with the designs bleeding after coming in contact with their natural body oils or during washing. Others received sheets with misaligned printing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Feelyou Bedding Set

What you need to know: It only includes a fitted sheet and pillowcases, which is perfect if you dislike using a flat sheet.

What you’ll love: There are 45 designs to choose from, all of which come in each major bedding size except for king. The designs are also fade- and bleed-resistant. Each item is made from machine-washable microfiber, and the fitted sheet has a 16-inch pocket depth.

What you should consider: There’s no way to add a matching flat sheet should you want one later. Some purchasers had issues receiving incorrectly sized flat sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

