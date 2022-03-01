Which Lego Millennium Falcon is best?

When it comes to “Star Wars” collectibles, some of the most sought after and highly regarded memorabilia over the years have come in the form of Millennium Falcon Lego sets. Both adults and kids alike can enjoy the satisfaction of constructing one of the most iconic sci-fi vehicles in cinematic history.

The Lego “Star Wars” Ultimate Millennium Falcon pays stunning tribute to everyone’s favorite smuggling vessel. Marketed toward serious collectors and Lego enthusiasts, this Millennium Falcon set takes hours to build and makes for a bold display piece.

What to know before you buy a Lego Millennium Falcon

Skill level

One of the most important considerations when it comes to choosing a Lego Millennium Falcon set is your skill and patience level when it comes to model building. While Lego sets include detailed, visual instructions to guide builders through construction, the assembly can still be challenging for some. Smaller, less detailed sets may be less impressive when completed, but all of Lego’s kits are of high quality and will yield a fun, accurate representation of the ship.

Size

Lego offers Millennium Falcon sets in various sizes, with the largest being nearly 3 feet long and the smallest only measuring a few inches. Consider how much space you have at your disposal, not only for displaying your ship but also for the process of assembly. Lego’s larger sets contain thousands of individual pieces, which means that you’ll need a good-sized table or counter to keep things organized while you work.

Movie preference

As much a character as its crew, the Millennium Falcon has appeared in almost every “Star Wars” film. As a result, different incarnations of the ship have been depicted on screen with varying accessories, equipment and paint jobs. While the version depicted in the original trilogy is the most iconic, Lego sets are available that feature the ship’s appearance in Solo as well as the recent sequel trilogy. Consider which take on the Millennium Falcon is your favorite.

What to look for in a quality Lego Millennium Falcon

While any of Lego’s Millennium Falcon sets will be up to the company’s high standard of quality, there are some features to consider while shopping to ensure that the model you select will satisfy your inner fan.

Included minifigs

Lego’s take on people and characters are referred to as “minifigs.” These iconic, claw-handed little action figures have been a brand staple for decades, and Lego’s licensing deals have resulted in a wide range of pop culture adaptations. Because the Millennium Falcon has been a part of “Star Wars” since its inception, different versions of the ship include minifigs based on characters from many different films. Sequel trilogy representations, therefore, will include minifigs of Rey, Finn and other more contemporary characters whereas a classic Falcon package will include Chewbacca and Han Solo. Consider which characters are your favorites and choose a set that will include them.

Detail

Because of the nature of Lego building blocks, larger sets are able to showcase more detail. This can include surface features like vents and lights and even fully realized interior spaces and cockpits. Deeper detail also requires a more extensive build, so if the assembly doesn’t come easily for you, try to split the difference between detail and challenge to settle on a Falcon that will be a joy to both build and display.

Collectibility and value

Many Lego kits are only available temporarily, which means that their aftermarket value increases over time. If you are interested in your Lego Millennium Falcon to be as much of an investment as a display piece, you will want to do some research to learn which versions of the ship aren’t going to be sold indefinitely. Most likely, the more expensive and detailed kits will hold a higher value as time goes by. Don’t forget to keep the box and packaging in pristine condition.

Compatibility and scale

While Lego plays fast and loose with the size of one “Star Wars” set compared to another, those in search of a more uniform look to their Lego “Star Wars” collection will want to pay close attention to the size of the Falcon they intend to buy. An oversized, highly detailed version of the ship may not achieve the look you’re going for when placed next to a miniaturized version of an Imperial AT-AT.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Millennium Falcon

Lego’s premium, Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon will set serious hobbyists back $1,000. However, other versions of the ship are available with lesser detail and in smaller sizes in prices from around $10 all the way up to $200 or more.

Lego Millennium Falcon FAQ

Is my Millennium Falcon compatible with other Lego sets?

A. Yes. As with all Lego, the pieces included in any Millennium Falcon kit you buy will connect to the bricks included in other sets. If you’re a collector, however, be sure not to lose track of the original pieces if you start to customize.

Are other “Star Wars” ships available from Lego?

A. Yes. Lego’s license has allowed them to produce a comprehensive collection of “Star Wars” vehicles and play sets from the Death Star to the Sandcrawler. Those under the Ultimate Collector Series banner will be the largest and include the most detail.

Is the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon suitable for kids?

A. This depends largely on the age and ability of the child in consideration. Lego’s recommended age for this model is 16 and older, but younger children can assist with the build under supervision, making this model a great family project.

What is the best Lego Millennium Falcon to buy?

Top Lego Millennium Falcon

Lego “Star Wars” Ultimate Millennium Falcon

What you need to know: This premium Lego set features thousands of pieces and makes for a breathtaking display piece when completed.

What you’ll love: With its astonishing attention to detail and included minifigs that span multiple films, this Millennium Falcon is marketed especially to adult “Star Wars” collectors. It is composed of 7,541 pieces and features opening panels that reveal a fully realized ship interior.

What you should consider: This set is very expensive and geared toward collectors more so than those who will spend time playing with their sets and potentially losing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Millennium Falcon for the money

Lego “Star Wars” Millennium Falcon Microfighter

What you need to know: This Lego Millennium Falcon’s small size and low price make it great for kids or for perching on your desk to display your love for the fastest ship in the galaxy.

What you’ll love: This kit includes a classic Han Solo minifig and is made up of 101 pieces. It’s part of a small series that also includes a separately available mini AT-AT vs. tauntaun set.

What you should consider: This kit’s small size makes it a quick build, which may disappoint some older fans. It is appropriate for kids ages 6 years old and older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Millennium Falcon

What you need to know: For fans in search of a great Lego Millennium Falcon build that won’t break the budget, this kit delivers in both detail and fun.

What you’ll love: Made of 1,351 pieces, this kit is great for fans looking for an extensive build that won’t occupy an entire room during construction. It includes seven characters from “The Rise of Skywalker,” includes firing lasers and opens up to reveal the interior of the ship.

What you should consider: The detail on this model pales in comparison to the Ultimate model. The panels cannot be closed while minifigs are inside the ship.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

