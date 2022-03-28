Which wheeled edger is best?

The secret to having an enviable lawn is using an edger. When you crisply define the pathways and garden edges on your property, your entire home looks neater. While you may be tempted to use a weed wacker for a quick trim, the best edger has wheels, so you can easily get a clean, straight line.

If you are looking for a model that takes the effort out of this task, the Troy-Bilt 9-Inch 4-Cycle Gas Walk-Behind Edger is the perfect machine for you. It has an easy-start system, a powerful engine and a capable blade with controls mounted on the handle for convenience.

What to know before you buy a wheeled edger

How an edger works

A lawn edger does more than just trim away your grass — it also makes a narrow trench in the soil to prevent unwanted plant growth. To do this, an edger uses a blade that rotates perpendicular to the ground, so it spins like a circular saw. The rotating blade pulls the edger forward as it creates the narrow trench that defines your garden and walkway.

Why a wheeled edger is better

A wheeled edger takes the burden of supporting the machine’s weight off of you. It can rest on its own wheels, letting you focus on defining a more accurate, aesthetically pleasing line with less effort.

Manual vs. electric vs. gas

There are three types of wheeled edgers: manual, electric and gas.

Manual: A manual model is the most affordable edger. It usually has the longest warranty, but requires the most effort to operate. This type is best for smaller tasks.

Electric: An electric edger is the best for most homeowners, offering a balance of power and affordability.

Gas: A gas edger is typically best for heavy-duty needs. It is more expensive, requires the most maintenance, and is not kind to the environment. However, it gets the job done.

What to look for in a quality wheeled edger

Adjustable cutting depth

Initially, a deeper edge is better — you need to cut through all the roots to discourage growth. However, when maintaining your edge throughout the season, you do not need to be so aggressive. Most homeowners are satisfied with a wheeled edger that has settings ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

Blade angle

Most homeowners only need an edger that operates perpendicular to the soil. If you want to create a fresh look, such as a garden with a beveled edge, you need a model with a blade that can be angled. But for most users, this is unnecessary.

Ergonomic handle

A cushioned, ergonomic grip that absorbs shock and vibrations will let you work longer. It will also help protect your hands, arms and back from injury.

Adjustable height

The easiest way to injure yourself is to lean forward while using your edger. To protect your back, get a wheeled edger that raises high enough for you not to have to bend and lean forward while working.

How much you can expect to spend on a wheeled edger

Depending on the type of edger you buy, the price can vary greatly. A manual edger may only cost around $50, while a gas-powered model can cost $300 or more. Electric edgers reside in the middle. Consider how much edge you need to trim and weigh that against the price to find value — purchasing a $300 edger for 10 feet of edge, for instance, is not a good value.

Wheeled edger FAQ

How do I trim the edges of my yard?

A. To get the best results, hold the edger steady and move slowly in one direction. If you move the edger backward and forward, you will create an uneven or jagged line that is not aesthetically appealing.

Are there any safety precautions I need to take when trimming edges?

A. Yes. Safety should come first with any task you perform. When trimming edges, it is important to wear sturdy shoes — ideally, work boots — to protect your feet. Long pants and safety glasses are also important, so you can shield yourself from flying debris.

If you are using a gas-powered model, consider wearing ear plugs. And never work with the blade side exposed to you; it should always face away for maximum protection.

What’s the best wheeled edger to buy?

Top wheeled edger

Troy-Bilt 9-Inch 4-Cycle Gas Walk-Behind Edger

What you need to know: This gas-powered walk-behind edger takes the effort out of your landscaping tasks.

What you’ll love: The two-step starting system helps ensure easier starts. The edger features a 9-inch steel-tipped blade that cuts up to 1.75 inches. This machine has an ergonomic folding handle with mounted throttle and idle controls. Purchase includes a two-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Some users disliked the lightweight design, though others appreciated that it was easy to handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top wheeled edger for the money

Worx 7.5-Inch 12 Amp Electric Lawn Edger

What you need to know: If you prefer a powered edger that is kinder to the environment, this affordable corded model will fit your needs.

What you’ll love: This edger is packed with user-friendly features that make your edge-trimming tasks safer and more enjoyable. It has a cord retainer that prevents accidental unplugging as well as a pivoting handle that extends so you can customize the fit to reduce back strain. The 7.5-inch blade can be set to edge at 1 inch, 1.25 inches or 1.5 inches.

What you should consider: The length of the extension cord limits the range of your edge-trimming capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ames Dual Wheel Rotary Edger

What you need to know: This manual edger is best for people who enjoy a little physical exertion.

What you’ll love: The Ames rotary edger has self-sharpening serrated blades and a 54-inch hardwood handle with a cushioned grip for durability and comfort. It requires no power source and comes with an impressive 15-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: This manual edger requires a bit more effort to use than an electric or gas-powered one.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

