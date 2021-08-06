Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘I love my job’: North Dakota family has been organic farming since 2009
Video
Top Stories
Gambling addiction in ND: A closer look
Video
Day 3: Wallets, bloody shoeprints, surveillance video brought into questioning during Isaak trial
Video
City of Bismarck working to complete nearly 20 road contracts
Video
Volunteer drivers needed in Burleigh County for senior home delivery service
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Football: Grant County/Flasher will lean on the few seniors they have
Video
Top Stories
Football: Southern McLean going into 2021 with a new look
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Numbers are growing for the Minot Magicians
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs & Big Sticks looking forward to Lewis Division playoff series
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs sweep Casper Horseheads during final game of regular season
Video
Football: Shiloh Christian looking at who can fill the holes on the roster
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Bottoms
Best hiking pants
Latest Videos
Grant County/Flasher Leaning on the Youth This Season
Video
Southern McLean Brings in a New Head Coach
Video
A New Era of Minot Boys Soccer
Video
North Dakota family still running certified-organic farm since 2009
Video
Day 3: Wallets, bloody shoeprints, surveillance video brought into questioning during Isaak trial
Video
Mandan Public Schools needing help with school supplies
Video
Bismarck Construction Projects Underway
Video
Volunteer drivers needed in Burleigh County for senior home delivery service
Video
Roosevelt Park Zoo celebrates 100 years
Video
Special agent testifies
Video
FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Jane The Dog
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Root Beer Float Day
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs & Big Sticks looking forward to divisional playoff series
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs sweep Casper Horseheads during final game of regular season
Video
Shiloh Christian Looking to Fills Holes This Season
Video
New Salem-Almont Opens Practice at Midnight
Video
Someone You Should Know: Becky Domres
Video
'That freedom really helps out': Four children with special needs presented customized power cars
Video
Service Dog Training at Missouri River Correctional Center
Video
Missouri man charged in January 6th Capitol Riot
Video
More Video
Latest Top Stories
‘I love my job’: North Dakota family has been organic farming since 2009
Video
Gambling addiction in ND: A closer look
Video
Day 3: Wallets, bloody shoeprints, surveillance video brought into questioning during Isaak trial
Video
City of Bismarck working to complete nearly 20 road contracts
Video
Volunteer drivers needed in Burleigh County for senior home delivery service
Video
Federal student loan payments paused until 2022
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get the Latest on the Chad Isaak Trial
Japan 2020
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Chad Isaak trial: The latest
‘I love my job’: North Dakota family has been organic farming since 2009
Video
Day 3: Wallets, bloody shoeprints, surveillance video brought into questioning during Isaak trial
Video
Special Agent Joe Arenz testifies about shoeprints found at scene
Video