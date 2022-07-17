For shorts with a drawstring, tying the string into a knot before washing can keep them from getting snagged in the washing machine.

Which Russell Athletic shorts are best?

Athletic shorts are one of the best options for training, working out or even relaxing. Russell Athletic is a well-known brand of athletic apparel with options for nearly every situation. The company has a wide range of athletic shorts tailored to work for different types of high-energy activities while being designed to be comfortable enough to wear around the house.

Features to consider before buying Russell Athletic shorts

Materials

The main materials used in Russell Athletic shorts are cotton, polyester and spandex. Cotton shorts are likely to be more comfortable but less versatile in active situations. Polyester shorts can come in mesh or polyester spandex blends that provide more moisture-wicking and a lighter overall weight.

Length of shorts and pockets

Russell Athletic has shorts that go a few inches above the knee and others that meet the knee or go below it. It also makes short shorts for women. About half of all Russell Athletic shorts come with pockets, which is handy for users carrying a phone or wallet at the gym or around the house.

Type of activity

For athletes, only shorts with the highest levels of durability and performance are going to hold on in the long term. For average fitness enthusiasts, there is significantly more leeway, and if the athletic shorts can hold up to sweat and mild wear and tear, they are more than adequate.

For those buying athletic shorts just to relax, comfort is the main priority, and certain shorts are more worth the price than others.

Color and style

Russell Athletic shorts come in several colors and designs. Some Russell shorts come with more options than others.

Price range

Russell Athletic shorts are relatively inexpensive, with most shorts costing $10-$40 per pair.

Best Russell Athletic shorts

Top Russell Athletic shorts

Russell Athletic Men’s Mesh Short With Pockets

What you need to know: This is a well-designed pair of athletic shorts with a mesh construction.

What you’ll love: The shorts are made with Dri-power moisture wicking to keep users cool after an extended workout. The added pockets and variety of colors make the shorts perfect for users of any activity level.

What you should consider: Some users reported the hem being loose and coming apart if snapped during a wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Russell Athletic shorts for the money

Russell Athletic Women’s Cotton Performance Shorts and Jogger

What you need to know: These are lightweight shorts with a cotton and polyester blend.

What you’ll love: The shorts are equipped with moisture-wicking technology and a UPF rating of 30+ to prevent sunburn. The shorts are designed to be softer and more comfortable than other material blends.

What you should consider: The shorts lack both pockets and a large variety of colors that many of the men’s shorts have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Russell Athletic Men’s Basic Cotton Jersey Short With Pockets

What you need to know: These are comfortable and lightweight shorts from Russell made of 100% cotton.

What you’ll love: The shorts are designed with a more relaxed, wider fit for added comfort. The shorts come equipped with pockets and an adjustable drawstring for a perfect fit regardless of waist size.

What you should consider: The thin cotton material is not as durable as polyester blends and holds up worse over time for active athletes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Russell Athletic Men’s Premium Ringspun Cotton Short With Pockets

What you need to know: These are comfortable 100% cotton shorts designed for both leisure and fitness.

What you’ll love: The shorts are built with ringspun cotton for a thinner, lighter-weight design that still holds up to heavy activity. The shorts have long pockets and an adjustable drawstring to carry a wallet and phone while keeping the shorts tight on the user.

What you should consider: The cotton pockets may stretch out over time if users put heavy objects in them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Short With Pockets

What you need to know: These are comfortable and form-fitting shorts made with a cotton and polyester blend.

What you’ll love: The shorts have Dri-power moisture-wicking technology to keep users dry when active. The shorts have a UPF of 30+ and odor-protection qualities to keep users protected from the sun and bad smells.

What you should consider: The fleece makes the shorts heavier than other options and a bit bulky for runners or other athletes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Russell Athletic Men’s Chaser Stretch Woven Short With 7-Inch Inseam

What you need to know: This is a unique pair of Russell shorts made of a polyester and spandex blend.

What you’ll love: The lightweight fabric is breathable and comfortable for athletes and active users. The shorter length allows the user to be more mobile while the drawcord waist allows it to fit tightly.

What you should consider: The mix of spandex and polyester means the waistband will eventually break down and lose its elasticity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Russell Athletic Men’s Standard Dri-Power Performance Short With Pockets

What you need to know: This is the classic pair of athletic shorts made of 100% polyester.

What you’ll love: The shorts are made with moisture-wicking technology and odor protection materials to keep users dry and fresh. The shorts have a UPF rating of 30+ and side pockets.

What you should consider: Some users reported a fit that is not true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

