Which maternity photo shoot dresses are best?

It doesn’t matter if it’s your first or your fifth child, each pregnancy is one to remember. A maternity photo shoot is one of the many ways you can immortalize this time. However, these shoots are more than just saying cheese and moving on. You need a top-quality photographer, a great location and, above all else, you need the perfect dress.

Maternity photo shoot dresses come in many styles to best match the look and the atmosphere you want, but most are meant to be worn during the third trimester, which is the most common period to stage a maternity photo shoot.

What to know before you buy a maternity photo shoot dress

Showing your belly

The most important question you have to ask yourself when planning your photo shoot is whether you want to show the skin of your belly or not. Dresses that do or don’t show it are equally available, so you won’t struggle to find a good one whichever way you choose to go.

If you’re struggling to decide, ask yourself how natural you want to look, as showing the skin of your belly is about as natural as it gets. It celebrates both the changes your body has gone through and the entire process of your pregnancy now that you’re in the home stretch.

But not everyone is comfortable with showing the belly, and it’s no less a celebration of your progress to not show your skin. Additionally, not showing the skin of your belly can actually help keep the focus of your pictures on you as a person rather than the changes to your body.

Size

Like most maternity clothes, the best maternity photo shoot dress size for you is the same size you wore before your pregnancy. If you wore a size 6 or a medium, for example, you typically stick to that. The exception to this rule is if the maternity dress you want has a sizing chart that directs you to a different size. In these cases, always follow the guidance of the sizing chart.

Style

You can wear any type of dress you want for your maternity photo shoot, but there are three styles that are more common than most.

Long and flowing: This is the most common style. It consists of a dress made to look like it drapes and flows around your body. These can show or not show the skin of your belly. The length is variable. At a minimum, they extend a few inches past your feet to gather around them on the floor. At most, they can extend 6-plus feet so you can achieve “caught in the wind” looks.

This is the most common style. It consists of a dress made to look like it drapes and flows around your body. These can show or not show the skin of your belly. The length is variable. At a minimum, they extend a few inches past your feet to gather around them on the floor. At most, they can extend 6-plus feet so you can achieve “caught in the wind” looks. Form-fitting: This style wraps tight to the body so you can clearly showcase the progress of your pregnancy without showing any skin. The length of these dresses rarely extends past the ankles with most ending above the knee.

This style wraps tight to the body so you can clearly showcase the progress of your pregnancy without showing any skin. The length of these dresses rarely extends past the ankles with most ending above the knee. Lacy: This style is similar to long and flowing in a few ways; it tends to be as light and airy and usually gathers around the feet. It’s a great option for those who aren’t comfortable with putting their belly out there but still want to show a little belly skin.

Color

Like with style, you can choose any color for your maternity photo shoot, but there are still some that are more common than others.

White is the most common as it symbolizes the purity of the upcoming baby. Try alternate shades of white such as eggshell or cream if pure white doesn’t suit you.

is the most common as it symbolizes the purity of the upcoming baby. Try alternate shades of white such as eggshell or cream if pure white doesn’t suit you. Black is the next most common simply because it helps the body look slimmer.

is the next most common simply because it helps the body look slimmer. Red is the final common color as it symbolizes passion and love.

How much you can expect to spend on a maternity photo shoot dress

Most non-designer dresses cost $20-$60, though some can stretch up to $100. Designer dresses typically cost at least $100 with better brands costing $300-plus.

What are the best maternity photo shoot dresses to buy?

