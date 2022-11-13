The average usable life span of an artificial tree is 6 years, but there are many trees that claim to last up to 10 and even come with a warranty.

Which red Christmas tree is best?

Artificial Christmas trees are becoming more and more popular and with good reason. They are easy to care for, long-lasting and customizable. Coming in dozens of color and size options, the possibilities are endless, making your tree unique to you and your family.

Because artificial Christmas trees are so varied, there are many factors to consider when searching for your perfect tree. If a red tree is what you’re looking for, there are many great options out there, like the National Tree Company Red Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree.

What to know before you buy a red Christmas tree

Indoors vs. outdoors

Because they can be so decorative, many people purchase artificial trees as outdoor decorations, but some are made of materials that are not designed for outdoor use.

Before deciding on a red Christmas tree, it is important to note where you want to use it. If it’s going to be outdoors, be sure its materials are durable enough to take on the elements.

Tree size

Most artificial Christmas trees are intended to look lifelike, but there are many meant to stand out as unique, like miniature trees and slim (or “pencil”) trees. The one you decide to go with depends on how much space you have and what look you are going for. Full-sized trees can be between 5- and 8-feet tall, while miniature trees sit at 3- or 4-feet tall.

Branch type

Hinged: These are branches that are permanently attached to the tree. They can be folded down with the tree.

These are branches that are permanently attached to the tree. They can be folded down with the tree. Unhinged: Unhinged means they are not attached to the trunk at all. Rather, they hook onto the center during setup and are removed when the tree is taken down.

What to look for in a quality red Christmas tree

Durability

Since the whole idea behind artificial trees is that they will last you a long time â€” up to 10 years! â€” it is important to ensure you get one that is durable. Stability starts at the base; a base that is stable will be made of metal rather than plastic. Durable branches will be able to hold up even your heaviest ornament.

Simplicity

Some artificial trees can be a pain to assemble. If simplicity is your thing, do yourself a favor by finding a red Christmas tree that’s easy to put together. The easiest assembly typically consists of two poles (the bottom and top part of the tree) that slide to fit together and snap into the base.

Safety

It’s best to opt for a tree that is either flame-retardant or fire-resistant, especially ones that come pre-lit. Trees that are fire-resistant will have a UL symbol on their packaging, indicating the product has adhered to safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratory.

Even trees that are fire-resistant can eventually succumb to a big fire, though, so safe practices are key. Make sure all electrical decorations are used in accordance with instructions and never overload an outlet.

How much you can expect to spend on a red Christmas tree

Like all artificial Christmas trees, the price of a red tree can vary depending on the size and any additional features. Trees that come pre-lit or include other decorations might be slightly more expensive. Miniature trees cost around $30 and full-sized trees can cost from $50-$300.

Red Christmas tree FAQ

What else can I use my red Christmas tree for?

A: A tree can be displayed in a bedroom or office space for Christmas lovers who like a sense of Christmas all year-round. Or, if you love to decorate for every holiday, a red Christmas tree would make a great Valentine’s Day decoration.

What is the best way to store my red Christmas tree?

A: While most artificial trees can be stored in the box they came in, it’s not an ideal method to preserve a tree long-term. Storing it in a canvas bag is fairly cheap and a good way to deter unwelcome smells and rodents from nesting in your tree.

What’s the best red Christmas tree to buy?

Top red Christmas tree

National Tree Company Red Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This red tinsel tree comes in a slim pencil shape that makes it great for smaller spaces.

What you’ll love: It sits 6 feet tall with pre-attached hinged branches so that all you have to do is attach to the base and fluff before it’s ready to go! The base is made of sturdy metal and the tinsel branches are fire-resistant, making this tree built to bring you holiday cheer for years.

What you should consider: Some reviews complain of the branches having wire poking out at the ends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top red Christmas tree for the money

N&T NIETING Pop-Up Red Christmas Tree

What you need to know: When not in use, it collapses and folds back in the box, making this slim tinsel tree perfect for those with limited indoor and storage space.

What you’ll love: The shimmering tinsel material makes this tree shine in any space, whether it’s the center of attention or filling an empty corner. The branches are made of eco-friendly, non-flammable material and can easily be strung with lights and small ornaments.

What you should consider: Reviews claim the stand is not very sturdy, making the tree unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TURNMEON 5-Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This red and white collapsible slim tinsel tree will bring a sense of Christmas joy to any home or office space.

What you’ll love: The red and white pattern and sequin ball ornaments make this tree truly dazzling. Included is a strand of 50 LED lights and a gold star tree topper for decorating. It comes with a timer so that the lights are only on at desired times.

What you should consider: Those who put the tree outdoors say it isn’t sturdy enough to withstand the elements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.