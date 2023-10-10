These robot vacuums are discounted now for the Amazon October sale

Deals on robot vacuums are live for the Prime Big Deal Days sale, so now is the time to score steep discounts on this household essential. Whether you need a vacuum for carpet or hardwood floor or you’re interested in a specific brand, such as a Roomba, we’ve got you covered for this Prime fall sale event. Here’s a list of the best robot vacuum deals you can get right now, including some favorites from the BestReviews Testing Lab.

The best robot vacuum deals live right now

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum 31% OFF

BestReviews-tested and -approved, the i4+ EVO impressed us with its high-quality performance. We found the rubber brushes handled high pile, low pile, hardwood, vinyl tile and carpet with equal ease and efficiency. The Roomba can operate on its own, avoiding people and objects for a hassle-free session, or it can do spot cleaning on demand. You have full control over when and where it cleans. We found the vacuum to be comparable in power to an upright model, and it was smart enough to untangle itself from a stray cord purposely left in its path. Best of all, its self-emptying feature lets the robot work up to two months on its own, so you only have to think about vacuuming roughly six times a year.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum 28% OFF

When we tested the affordable 694, we loved its three-stage cleaning system for lifting dirt and dust from carpets and hardwood floors. It has a brush for tackling hard-to-reach areas, such as corners and edges, and a cliff-detection sensor that prevents it from going over steps. Also, it runs for 90 minutes before it automatically recharges.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $20 OFF COUPON

If you want a robot vacuum with several premium features, you can’t go wrong with the RoboVac G30. You can control this robot vacuum with Alexa or Google Assistant, and you’ll receive a history map showing where it’s cleaned. Plus, it’ll resume cleaning once charged if low battery interrupts its cycle.

Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum 14% OFF + $100 OFF COUPON

A vacuum and mop combo that attacks messes on both carpets and hardwood floors with ease. Adjustable vacuum power levels make it ideal for homes with pets as well.

Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner 39% OFF

This vacuum cleaner has a slim 3-inch body, and the high suction power efficiently picks up dirt, debris, dust and pet hair. Advanced navigation sensors keep it from damaging your walls and falling down stairs, and the app lets you set up cleaning schedules, switch cleaning modes and change cleaning direction.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum 29% OFF

After testing this model, we found that the premium three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction make this robot vacuum a good deal for most homes. It intuitively learns your home’s layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map you can then use to program it to clean specific areas. It has an edge-sweeping brush and detects dirty areas of your home.

Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop $80 OFF COUPON

This robot vacuum offers many of the high-end features you’ll find on more expensive models, such as 45 days of hands-free cleaning, high suction power and up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning on a full charge. It has a 1.5-liter water tank, three mop water volume settings and a map-building feature.

Lefant M210 Pro $100 OFF COUPON

This robot vacuum offers six cleaning modes, including wall and spot cleaning, and automatically recognizes surfaces to adjust suction power accordingly. It’s an excellent robot vacuum for pet owners since it has dual brushes for picking up hair, dirt and debris, and it can be managed via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Tikom G8000 Robot Vacuum 43% OFF + $50 OFF COUPON

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum is excellent for cleaning hard floors and uses a zigzag pattern for thorough cleaning. It also works on carpets and automatically recharges itself when the battery is low. It works with voice assistants such as Google Home and Alexa. Plus, it comes with a remote control, and you can set boundary zones through the app.

More robot vacuum Prime Big Deal Days deals we love

