Everyone has to eat, which is why food makes a great gift — especially gourmet or artisanal items that someone may not buy for themselves.

Which gifts for a foodie in your life are best?

Know a dedicated home chef who always seems to be in the kitchen? Or a foodie whose Instagram is always filled with pictures of delicious dishes?

Here are our top foolproof gift ideas for your culinarily inclined friend, family member, or significant other so you can support their kitchen endeavors.

Impress the food-obsessed person in your life with one of these picks and, if you’re lucky, they might just invite you to taste their next edible creation.

What are the best gifts for a foodie to buy?

Gourmet olive oil

Olive oil is expensive, and people rarely buy the good stuff for themselves — but it makes a big difference.

Treat your favorite person with a bottle of fancy artisanal extra-virgin olive oil from Zoe. The tins, which keep the oil fresh and prevent oxidation, are beautiful all on their own, so you’ll hardly need to spend time wrapping.

For something a little more unique, gift a set of truffle-infused olive oils — these are a wonderful addition to any pantry but something that the casual home chef may not splurge on for themselves.

Balsamic vinegar

The Giuseppe Giusti Gran Deposito Balsamic Vinegar, paired with a bottle of olive oil or on its own, is a thoughtful gift for any food-lover. The rich-tasting liquid has aged a minimum of twelve years, which imparts an incredibly complex flavor. The long-standing company carefully bottles each vinegar, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product.

Fancy salts

Salt is another seasoning ingredient that hardly anyone pays much attention to, but it’s one of the key components to flavoring foods, and quality salt simply tastes better.

Buy your favorite food-lover artisanal infused salts like this Sea Salt from Jacobsen Salt Co. The company harvests their salt right off the coast of Oregon, and there is a slew of flavors from which to choose.

A simpler alternative is a pot of Le Saunier De Camargue Fleur de Sel Sea Salt, which is the preferred finishing salt of many professional cooks.

Cheesemaking kit

Making homemade cheese seems like an intimidating process, but it’s really quite simple; it only requires a few specialized tools and ingredients. With a kit, your cheese-loving giftee needs only a jug of milk and cream for success.

The Standing Stone Farms Cheese Making Kit includes an easy-to-follow recipe book in addition to a handy instructional DVD for making a variety of delicious cheeses.

Artisanal Pizza Oven

Who doesn’t love pizza? A slice of cheese-covered pie right out of the oven — storebought, homemade, or takeout — is enough to please even the most discerning of foodies.

But if you’re searching for the perfect gift for a pizza snob, consider an artisanal pizza oven like the Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven, which reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit and imparts a genuine wood-fired taste.

Meat smoker

Infuse meats with extra flavor using a charcoal smoker like the Cuisinart Vertical 16” Smoker. The interior features a dual cooking rack system and the unit itself is super quick to assemble. This would make a great gift for the person who loves to host barbecues.

Non-stick wok

The Anolon Advanced Home Nonstick Wok is the ideal gift for anyone who enjoys Asian flavors or those interested in cutting down weeknight meal prep. Stir-fries are a delectable, healthy dinner that takes little time to prepare, and this wok is PFOA-free and easy to wipe clean.

Tabletop herb garden

Foodies know of the importance of fresh ingredients. The flavor difference between dried herbs and freshly picked ones is enormous.

The Click and Grow Smart Herb Garden 3 is a foolproof indoor gardening system that allows for easy indoor herb growing. Users can also choose from a wide selection of non-herb plant pods to grow tomatoes, peppers, lettuces, flowers and other greens.

Wine

Need to buy presents for several people but don’t have the time to shop around or think too hard about your choices? We love Wine access for its wide selection, and you can’t beat the convenience of door delivery when buying gifts. It’s a life-saver if you’re looking for a fancy gift for a holiday party host or wine enthusiast.

Spices set

Gift a box of FreshJax Grilling Spices to the meat lover in your life. The Certified Organic spices are handcrafted by a small family-owned business and are available in multiple meat-friendly flavors that any grillmaster will relish.

Artisanal honey

Did you know that the flavor of honey differs depending on the region? It’s because the taste is impacted by the flowers being harvested for pollen. Gift this Bee Harmony Orange Blossom honey to your foodie friend and support a company that takes pride in its responsible honey-harvesting practices.

Unique condiments

Condiments, like the Stonewall Kitchen Maple Bacon Onion Jam, are an excellent gift for anyone who loves to eat (or cook). Salsas, relishes, jams and jellies — there’s something available in Stonewall’s collection to suit all tastes.

Pasta gift set

A pasta set, like the Papa Vince Gourmet Italian Food Box, gives the gift of dinner to an otherwise busy family. It’s a great couples gift, too, since they can enjoy assembling the dish together.

For a pasta-lover with more time on their hands, consider gifting a pasta maker that will allow them to prepare their own fresh, homemade noodles any time.

