Which Fourth of July sales are best?
There are several major sales events per year in the U.S. Amazon has a handful of them, and you can find discounts on everything from air fryers to toothbrushes. In the winter you have Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are prime times for electronics deals on TVs. Over the summer, major sales events fall around Memorial Day, when you can get discounted outdoor gear such as patio furniture, and July 4, which offers deals on a wide variety of goods.
Best Fourth of July electronic sales
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 Gigabyte In Phantom Black)
Top-notch phones rarely get discounted, even when they’ve been replaced by a new model. If you love folding smartphones and you’re due for an upgrade, this deal is hard to pass up. It normally costs $1,919.99 but is 23% off for a total of $1,469.99.
This three-in-one charger can juice up a phone, a smartwatch and a chargeable accessory at once, so long as they all support wireless charging. It normally costs $49.99 but is 36% off for a price of $31.99.
Teamgee Laptop Screen Extender
Extra screen real estate is king if you work with a computer. This portable one gives you that extra space while on the go. It normally costs $259.99 but is 15% off for a total of $219.99.
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This speaker offers up to 20 hours of playtime and has an Ingress protection rating of 67. It normally costs $179.95 but is 17% off for a total of $149.95.
This laptop has a 14-inch, high-definition screen and has a biometric fingerprint reader for security. It normally costs $1,069.99 but is 16% off for a total of $899.
Best Fourth of July kitchen sales
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Air Fryer
This combination slow cooker and pressure cooker can be used for countless recipes and is a must-have for any home cook. It normally costs $99.99 but is 16% off for a total of $84.38.
Margaritaville Tahiti Margarita Machine
Frozen drink lovers can make three different drinks at once with this triple blender. It normally costs $659.99 but is 30% off for a total of $459.99.
GE Immersion Blender with Accessories
An immersion blender eliminates the need to transfer foods from pots and pans to a standard blender and back again. It normally costs $69 but is 28% off for a total of $49.98.
This trash can has two 8-gallon compartments so you can split your trash and your food waste. The lid keeps odors sealed away. It normally costs $139.99 but is 11% off for a total of $125.
Every home chef worth their salt needs a stand mixer because they turn many laborious tasks into second thoughts, and KitchenAid is the industry standard. It normally costs $459.99 but is 23% off for a price of $354.34.
Best Fourth of July home sales
Champion Power Equipment 2,500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Inverter Generator
Generators are excellent emergency devices, but you can also use them to power anything you might need while camping or otherwise away from your home. This option normally costs $839 but is 51% off for a total of $414.42.
Signature Design By Ashley Yandel Recliner
This recliner uses a remote to move instead of a lever or by pushing backward, making it suitable for seniors. It normally costs $1,022.56 but is 51% off for a total of $499.
This vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes and comes with a combination dock and charger. It normally costs $469.99 but is 26% off for a total of $349.
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Investing in a robot vacuum helps you keep your home that much cleaner while also leaving you more time for other pursuits. It normally costs $599.99 but is 50% off for a total of $299.99.
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub
Hot tubs require upkeep and maintenance, enough so that you’re wasting money by not using it regularly. This inflatable tub is a better option for the occasional hot tubber. It normally costs $649.99 but is 35% off for a total of $419.99.
Best Fourth of July beauty and personal care sales
Braun Series 5 Electric Razor For Men
This razor comes with everything you need to shave, trim and otherwise maintain your facial and body hair. It normally costs $89.94 but is 11% off for a total of $79.94.
Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal with Cooling System
This hair removal system can permanently remove hair in eight weeks by using it between one and three times a week. It normally costs $199.99 but is 45% off for a total of $109.99.
This cordless flosser has a battery that lasts for up to 40 days and it comes with six tips. It normally costs $49.98 but is 46% off for a total of $26.99.
This kit comes with four bags of wax, 30 applicators split between three sizes, two treatment oils and five collars. It normally costs $45.99 but is 13% off for a total of $39.89.
Eye strain is common because of our reliance on screens. This massager soothes that and includes a Bluetooth feature for music. It normally costs $129.99 but is 48% off for a total of $68.10.
Best Fourth of July clothing and accessory sales
Crocs Toddler and Kids Classic Lined Clogs
Crocs are smart shoes for kids since they’re easy to get on and off, and above all, they’re comfortable. They normally cost $49.99 but are 38% off for a total of $30.99.
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses have been popular for decades. There’s no better proof of something’s timelessness. They normally cost $151 but are 42% off for a total of $86.90.
Citizen Men’s Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Watch
This watch is synced to atomic time, has a perpetual calendar and can display the time in a second time zone. It normally costs $695 but is 57% off for a total of $299.82.
Merokeety Women’s Summer T-Shirt Dress
Summer is here, so it’s time to dress the part. This dress is both stylish and cool, temperature-wise. It normally costs $39.99 but is 5% off for a total of $37.99.
Furtalk Sun Visor (Khaki With Beige Stripes)
The summer sun can be brutal. This hat helps stave off its blinding light and damaging heat. It normally costs $25.99 but is 23% off for a price of $19.99.
Best Fourth of July entertainment sales
Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console
This device is built for cloud gaming and can access both your Steam account and your Xbox Game Pass subscription. It normally costs $349.99 but is 14% off for a total of $299.99.
This kids’ table has four sections that can hold anything you want, with sand and water being suggested. It normally costs $59.99 but is 17% off for a total of $49.99.
Jasonwell Magnetic Tiles (65 Pieces)
This set of colorful magnets is useful as both a teaching aid and simply for entertainment. It normally costs $43.99 but is 41% off for a total of $25.99.
This set of parts includes everything you need to build one robot in 12 different ways. It’s perfect for hands-on education. It normally costs $39.99 but is 48% off for a total of $20.76.
This controller can be used with both the standard and OLED Switch models and gives those with larger hands a more comfortable experience. It normally costs $53.99 but is 33% off for a total of $36.
Best Fourth of July pet sales
If your dog is prone to injury, having a comfortable cone on hand for their healing is a must. It normally costs $16.98 but is 12% off for a total of $14.99.
ABRCT Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Not only does this automatically handle the dirty business of litter box cleanup, you can sync it with an app to track your cat’s habits. It normally costs $589.99 but is 15% off for a total of $499.99.
This perch can be set up on any appropriately sized window so your cat can properly lord over its domain. It normally costs $25.99 but is 15% off for a price of $21.99.
Fourth of July sales worth checking out
- The Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip normally costs $19.99 but is 10% off for a total of $17.98.
- The Kasa Smart Security Camera normally costs $29.99 but is 13% off for a total of $25.99.
- The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard normally costs $39.99 but is 25% off for a total of $29.99.
- The Whall Slow Juicer normally costs $399.99 but is 70% off for a total of $119.99.
- The Nostalgia Oscar Mayer Hot Dog And Bun Toaster normally costs $29.99 but is 20% off for a total of $23.99.
- The Frigidaire XL Ice Maker normally costs $199.99 but is 10% off for a total of $179.
- The Mattitude Kitchen Mat Set normally costs $42.99 but is 23% off for a total of $32.99.
- The Camp Chef Smoke Vault normally costs $439.99 but is 38% off for a total of $273.59.
- The Etekcity Smart Scale normally costs $29.99 but is 30% off for a total of $20.99.
- The Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit normally costs $74.99 but is 47% off for a total of $39.48.
- The Deweisn Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror normally costs $46.99 but is 42% off for a total of $27.18.
- The Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder normally costs $19.99 but is 41% off for a total of $11.89.
- The Ummiss Women’s Underwear 10-Pack normally costs $80 but is 38% off for a total of $49.99.
- The Dokotoo Blouse normally costs $35.99 but is 17% off for a total of $29.99.
- The Dan And Darci Kids Rock Painting Kit normally costs $19.99 but is 25% off for a total of $14.99.
- The Squeakee The Balloon Dino normally costs $69.99 but is 78% off for a total of $15.49.
- The Amerous Magnetic Wooden Chess Set normally costs $49.99 but is 40% off for a total of $29.99.
- The MeoHui Cat Toys Set normally costs $25 but is 56% off for a total of $10.98.
- The Feandrea WoodyWonders Cat Tree normally costs $169.99 but is 29% off for a total of $119.99.
