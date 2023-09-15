All the tech and appliance deals you could want

Not to be outdone by Apple’s big iPhone 15 announcement, Samsung has been having a huge sales event this past week. It’s scheduled to end this Sunday, September 17, so get these deals while you can.

There are some doozies on offer, including some deals that knock $1,000-plus off high-cost items such as 8K TVs. There are also some bundles you can take advantage of to save even more, such as one that knocks $300 off your purchase price when you grab a TV and a select soundbar.

Discover Samsung deal categories

The big sale covers six categories everyone can take advantage of.

Phones: This includes the three newest Samsung phones, the S23, Flip5 and Fold5.

This includes the three newest Samsung phones, the S23, Flip5 and Fold5. TV and Home Theatre: You can grab most of a new entertainment center through these deals.

You can grab most of a new entertainment center through these deals. Appliances: These deals mainly focus on the kitchen and laundry room.

These deals mainly focus on the kitchen and laundry room. Watches and Audio: You can get an older Galaxy Watch alone or even bundle the newest model with earbuds.

You can get an older Galaxy Watch alone or even bundle the newest model with earbuds. Tablets and Computing: This category includes bundles, such as one for a new tablet and a robotic vacuum.

This category includes bundles, such as one for a new tablet and a robotic vacuum. Monitors, Memory and Storage: There are multiple curved monitors on sale, but oddly no memory or storage solutions. But, that’s the category name.

There are also two categories for specific people. One for students and educators, and one for businesses. You need to prove who you are through verification processes, but they can be a big help.

The BestReviews Testing Lab finds the Samsung Frame QLED TV to be a great addition to a sleek living room aesthetic.

Best Discover Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

This is Samsung’s best new phone. You can get up to $980 off with a valid trade-in, including a free storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

This unique phone can fold out into a small tablet. You can get up to $1,320 off with a valid trade-in, including a free storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy ZFlip5 is perfect for those who want their phone to take up minimal space. You can get up to $600 off with a valid trade-in, plus other bonuses.

Samsung The Frame

We tested this and found it offers amazing picture quality with a sleek aesthetic. You save varying amounts depending on the screen size.

Samsung The Terrace

This huge TV is built to be installed outside in a protected area. You save varying amounts depending on the screen size.

Samsung Smart Induction Cooktop

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, this large induction range is the way to do it. It’s $1,000 off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

If you don’t care about having the latest model, this high-end watch is perfect. You can get up to $320 off with a valid trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

These advanced wireless earbuds have active noise cancelation and 360-degree audio. You can get up to $135 off with a valid trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The newest base model of Samsung’s tablet series is perfectly paired with your Samsung phone. You can get up to $770 off with a valid trade-in.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Curved monitors are all the rage these days. This one is 4K with a 165-hertz refresh rate. You save varying amounts depending on the screen size.

