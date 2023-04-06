What are the 10 best buffalo plaid shirts?

A buffalo plaid shirt is a wardrobe staple. The design is typically on a durable button-up that’s easy to care for and has chest pockets for your essentials. While its red-and-black variety is a must-have, you can also expand your wardrobe with additional hues.

The print is always in season, but it tends to be more prevalent during cooler months, so it’s also helpful if your shirt is made from a thick fleece or flannel to combat low temperatures.

What is a buffalo plaid shirt?

While buffalo plaid shirts can come in many designs, such as cotton T-shirts or tunics, they are typically button-up styles with long sleeves and a collar.

The buffalo plaid print requires two colored threads. There are solid blocks in each color, surrounded by blocks of the two threads mixed together. Traditionally, they are red and black, but they can come in any color, ranging from greens and blues to pinks and purples.

Buffalo plaid shirt styles

There are seven buffalo plaid shirt designs for you to consider.

Sleeveless : This is typically a thin shirt made from lightweight material with no sleeves and various necklines.

: This is typically a thin shirt made from lightweight material with no sleeves and various necklines. T-shirt : This lightweight style is made from thin cotton, polyester or a blend, with short sleeves and a crew or a V-neck.

: This lightweight style is made from thin cotton, polyester or a blend, with short sleeves and a crew or a V-neck. Polo : This silhouette is a slightly thicker knit fabric with short sleeves and a collar.

: This silhouette is a slightly thicker knit fabric with short sleeves and a collar. Long-sleeved shirt : This style is made from thin material, with various necklines and long sleeves.

: This style is made from thin material, with various necklines and long sleeves. Henley : This design has long sleeves, a 3- to 5-inch button-up placket and a rounded neckline.

: This design has long sleeves, a 3- to 5-inch button-up placket and a rounded neckline. Tunic : This shirt comes with any neckline and sleeve style, but its hemline lands low on your hips or high on your thighs.

: This shirt comes with any neckline and sleeve style, but its hemline lands low on your hips or high on your thighs. Button-up: This design has long sleeves, a button-up front and a collar.

How to find your shirt size

Regardless of your usual shirt size, it’s good to record your measurements and compare them to the product description chart before you buy a shirt from a new manufacturer.

There are three steps to getting accurate measurements.

Shoulders : From your back, measure from the tip of one shoulder to the tip of your other shoulder.

: From your back, measure from the tip of one shoulder to the tip of your other shoulder. Chest : Determine the broadest part of your chest and measure its circumference.

: Determine the broadest part of your chest and measure its circumference. Waist: Find the smallest part of your waist, usually around your navel, and measure its circumference.

Color options

The only thing better than finding a high-quality buffalo plaid shirt is finding one you can get in several colors so you can adorn yourself in your favorite hues. Along with the classic red and black palette, they also come in black and gray, greens, blues and pretty much any other color you can think of.

Pockets

No matter where they’re placed, extra pockets are helpful. While hip pockets on shirts are rare, many button-up shirts typically have at least one pocket at the chest that can hold an essential or two, such as your phone or a credit card. The best buffalo plaid shirts have two chest pockets you can secure with a button.

Easy care

A great way to save time and money is to ensure that you can wash your shirt at home. It decreases your cost per wear, saves you a trip to the dry cleaner and is better for the environment.

What are the best buffalo plaid shirts to buy?

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt

This cotton flannel button-up shirt is soft and comfy with a slim fit and casual style. It’s machine-washable and comes in 41 varieties, in sizes XS-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Match Women’s Long Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirt

This long-sleeved cotton button-up shirt has two chest pockets and side tabs that can be buttoned to shorten its hem or add a slight ruching. It’s machine-washable and comes in 35 varieties, sizes XS-2X.

Sold by Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Woodsman Heavyweight Quilted Shirt

This machine-washable cotton button-down shirt is a heavyweight flannel to keep you warm. It has a buttoned pocket on each side of the chest and comes in seven varieties, sizes S-5X.

Sold by Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Women’s Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt

This button-up buffalo plaid shirt has two chest pockets and comes in 19 varieties with chambray lining in the collar and cuffs. It’s made from thick, machine-washable cotton and comes in sizes XS-3X.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Long Sleeve Fleece Shirt

This heavyweight polyester button-up is made from two-sided brushed fleece for an ultra-soft feel inside and out. The chest pockets have a button closure, it’s machine-washable and the shirt comes in nine varieties, sizes S-2X.

Sold by Amazon

CQR Women’s Plaid Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt

This cotton button-up shirt has a chambray-lined collar and cuffs, a flattering curved hemline and two chest pockets. It’s also machine-washable and comes in 14 varieties, sizes S-XL.

Sold by Amazon

Souactimuy Women’s Hooded Buffalo Plaid Shirt

This hooded long-sleeved shirt is button-up, made from cotton and has a pocket at the chest. It’s machine-washable and comes in 16 varieties, in sizes XS-3X.

Sold by Amazon

Luckycild Women’s Buffalo Plaid Heart Top

It’s a lightweight T-shirt with just a touch of buffalo plaid in an adorable heart design.

Sold by Amazon

Classic Red And Black Christmas Buffalo Plaid Deer T-Shirt

This is an excellent short-sleeved shirt to show off your holiday spirit and stay cool.

Sold by Amazon

Deerose Women’s Holiday Buffalo Plaid Shirt

Consider this if you’re searching for another long-sleeved shirt with just a touch of checkered print.

Sold by Amazon

