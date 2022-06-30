A properly selected wetsuit will keep you comfortable and warm for hours of fun in the water.

Which wetsuit is best?

Many people wear wetsuits to stay warm and protected while snorkeling, fishing or even swimming laps in the pool. Selecting the right wetsuit can make the difference between hours of carefree aquatic fun and an outing cut short due to cold, sunburn or injury.

The Lemorecn Men’s Wetsuit is designed to accommodate any adventure seeker. Its attractive price, sturdy construction and additional features make it an excellent choice for a wide range of activities.

What to consider before you buy a wetsuit

Your activity level

From leisurely snorkeling to frantically paddling a surfboard through chop, what you plan on doing while in the water will determine what type of wetsuit is best for you. Think about the range of motion required to enjoy your favorite activities and consider what degree of body coverage you prefer.

Swimming conditions

Consider where and when you spend your time in the water to choose the thickness and type of your wetsuit. If you only swim in warm locations or climates, choose one that doesn’t insulate your entire body. Swimmers in colder regions, however, definitely should invest in a suit that features extensive coverage.

Think about the beaches you visit. A soft, sandy paradise likely won’t result in many accidental scrapes, but if you frequent rocky beaches, you should invest in a suit that will protect you from cuts in case you lose your balance or slip.

Common wetsuit types

Full-body/fullsuit are the most common type. These suits provide coverage from your wrists to your ankles and are the preferred choice for everyone except those who only swim in warm or tropical water.

are the most common type. These suits provide coverage from your wrists to your ankles and are the preferred choice for everyone except those who only swim in warm or tropical water. Long John/Jane wetsuits cover your body with the exception of your arms and shoulders. These suits allow more arm flexibility than a full-body one, but still warm your core and legs.

wetsuits cover your body with the exception of your arms and shoulders. These suits allow more arm flexibility than a full-body one, but still warm your core and legs. Short arm steamer/shorty suits cover your torso and end at your elbows and knees. This suit type is great for swimmers who want to maintain their core body temperature or protect most of their skin without feeling overly restricted.

suits cover your torso and end at your elbows and knees. This suit type is great for swimmers who want to maintain their core body temperature or protect most of their skin without feeling overly restricted. Wetsuit jackets protect your upper body only and have long sleeves. They usually have a zipper down the front.

Benefits to wearing a wetsuit

Warmth. Wearing a wetsuit creates a thin layer of water between your skin and the suit that quickly warms to your body temperature. This insulation lets you swim comfortably in water that would be too cold to otherwise enjoy.

Wearing a wetsuit creates a thin layer of water between your skin and the suit that quickly warms to your body temperature. This insulation lets you swim comfortably in water that would be too cold to otherwise enjoy. More buoyancy. Your wetsuit’s neoprene material is naturally buoyant. This makes swimming and treading water easier.

Your wetsuit’s neoprene material is naturally buoyant. This makes swimming and treading water easier. Skin protection. You can prevent your skin from scratches, jellyfish stings and sunburn by wearing a wetsuit.

You can prevent your skin from scratches, jellyfish stings and sunburn by wearing a wetsuit. Increased speed. Some sport wetsuits have an exterior coating that repels water more effectively than other suit types. This reduction in drag makes it easier to swim faster.

What to look for in a quality wetsuit

Proper thickness

Wetsuits are generally available in five thicknesses ranging from half a millimeter to 5 millimeters. Thicker suits provide more insulation for longer swimming sessions. However, thicker material also reduces your range of motion.

Proper fit

Suits that are too loose can’t create a tight seal. This lets cold outside water flow against your skin. Suits that are too tight are also difficult to put on and take off, limit your flexibility and can rip under the stress of crouching or raising your arms over your head.

Each suit manufacturer has different sizes and measurements for its products, so try them on before buying whenever possible.

Seam construction

Stitched seams are appropriate for warm-water environments. If you plan to swim in cold water, purchase a wetsuit with sealed seams. Sealed seams have a layer of glue in addition to their stitching that prevents water from flowing through your suit.

Aesthetics and style

While you should prioritize your suit’s functionality and fit be sure to purchase one that you will enjoy wearing. Wetsuits are primarily black, but manufacturers provide aesthetic touches in the form of colored panels, stripes and logos.

Zipper

Many wetsuits include a zipper to make them easier to get in and out of. If you opt for a zippered suit, select one with strong stitching to prevent tearing.

Zippers are usually located on the suit’s back. They have long pull tabs to make them easy to reach without help. Suits with the zipper on the chest, however, are increasing in popularity.

How much you can expect to spend on a wetsuit

Wetsuit prices range greatly depending on material thickness, type and manufacturer. Inexpensive suits can be purchased for as little as $80. Premium ones from reputable companies can cost $500 or more.

Wetsuit FAQ

How do I clean my wetsuit?

A. After use, clean it with a quick rinse under fresh water. Let it fully dry before storage.

Can I wear a wetsuit in chlorinated water?

A. Yes, although exposure to chlorine will shorten its lifespan. After swimming in a pool, make sure you thoroughly rinse your suit with clean water to remove any chemicals.

Can I repair a ripped wetsuit?

A. Small tears can be fixed using a wetsuit repair kit. Rips longer than 3 inches require professional attention.

What’s the best wetsuit to buy?

Top wetsuit

Lemorecn Men’s Wetsuit

What you need to know: This tough full-body suit comes in a handful of designs and is available in two thicknesses.

What you’ll love: Kneepads keep you comfortable while kneeling and provide impact protection. Velcro straps let you adjust the fit to your liking and an inside pocket lets you store small items such as keys.

What you should consider: Some buyers have found that the kneepads limit their leg movement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wetsuit for the money

Seavenger Alpha 3-Millimeter Neoprene Fullsuit Wetsuit

What you need to know: Flexible, light and available in fun colors and patterns, this suit is an excellent value.

What you’ll love: It cuts down on wear and tear with reinforced knees and shoulders. Its 3-millimeter thickness makes it a great general-purpose option for those who swim in a variety of different water temperatures.

What you should consider: Some buyers find the women’s sizes to run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hevto Wetsuits

What you need to know: These suits come in 17 colors and patterns, and in both full-body and shorty styles.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly suit has a wide range of sizes to accommodate swimmers of all types. It features a metal zipper pull for extended durability.

What you should consider: Thin material is not ideal for cold-water swimming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

