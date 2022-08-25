What is the best It Cosmetics foundation?

It Cosmetics is a beauty brand founded in 2008 by American entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima. The “IT” in the name stands for innovative technology — the brand focuses on creating solutions for skin problems by making products with the help of plastic surgeons and dermatologists.

It Cosmetics was created due to Lima’s skin issues — rosacea and thin brows. She says her mission is to empower people and make them confident by meeting skin care and makeup needs while treating the skin.

For an amazing foundation that will treat your skin and help it glow, the It Cosmetics Bye-Bye Foundation is the number one choice.

What to know before you buy an It Cosmetics foundation

Skin tones and undertones

The best shade of foundation is one closest to your skin tone. For the most flattering shade, consider both your skin tone and your undertone. The skin tone is the appearance of the skin that is most obvious, while the undertones are more subtle but still affect your skin’s overall hue. Your undertones could be cool, warm or neutral. Warm undertones work best with warmer shades of foundation while cool undertones go best with cooler shades.

The color of the veins on the inside of your palm can help you know what undertones you have. Veins that appear green suggest warm undertones while veins that appear blue indicate cool undertones. Those that blend with the skin tone and are not so obvious are seen as neutral tones.

Skin type

The kind of skin you have affects the kind of foundation you need.

Dry skin: A hydrating foundation is best for you. The moisturizing component nourishes your skin and gives it a dewy finish.

A hydrating foundation is best for you. The moisturizing component nourishes your skin and gives it a dewy finish. Oily skin or large pores: Go for a foundation that is not oil-based so that you don’t clog your pores or appear too oily after a while.

Go for a foundation that is not oil-based so that you don’t clog your pores or appear too oily after a while. Sensitive or acne-prone skin: You’ll benefit most from hypoallergenic foundations.

You’ll benefit most from hypoallergenic foundations. Combination skin: You can use almost any foundation type without a problem.

Coverage

It Cosmetics foundations can either be light, medium or full coverage. If you have skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation or scars that you want to cover, a high coverage foundation gives you a smooth, even finish. A foundation with light coverage is subtle and only covers up blemishes on a minimal level.

Skin sensitivity

Foundations are usually made from water, oil or wax and a talc base. Other ingredients are then added based on skin needs and the brand’s formulas. The combination of ingredients may irritate users with sensitive skin, so check every bottle for ingredients you’re allergic to.

If you’re not sure what you’re allergic to, do a patch test before buying. Apply a drop of product to a clean patch of skin and blend it in with a makeup brush.

What to look for in a quality It Cosmetics foundation

Results

It Cosmetics creates foundations that target and treat people’s concerns. With data and clinical insights from its growing user base, the brand creates skin care and makeup solutions for common problems such as acne, redness, wrinkles, sparse brows, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and color correction. Your skin doesn’t just look good — it starts to heal, too, making you even more beautiful and confident.

Easy application

Some It Cosmetics foundations have a silver cap in their packaging, a sleek, modern detail many people love. They can also either come in tubes or bottles with pumps for easy application. Every product is easy to open and apply with your hands or a makeup brush.

Paraben-free

Paraben is a type of preservative used to prevent growth of mold and bacteria in cosmetic products. It can, however, cause allergic reactions. It Cosmetics foundations use safer alternatives and are completely paraben-free, minimizing chances of an allergic reaction.

How much you can expect to spend on It Cosmetics foundation

Expect to spend about $15-$65, depending on the foundation’s formula and size.

It Cosmetics foundation FAQ

Is It Cosmetics cruelty-free?

A. Yes, it is a cruelty-free brand — it does not test any of its products on animals.

Is It Cosmetics vegan?

A. No, it is not. Some of its products contain ingredients derived from animals.

What is the shelf life of an It Cosmetics foundation?

A. Foundations usually expire 12 to 18 months after they’ve been opened.

What’s the best It Cosmetics foundation to buy?

Top It Cosmetics foundation

It Cosmetics Bye-Bye Foundation

What you need to know: This is a full coverage foundation created with 3D skin flex technology that minimizes creases or flaking off.

What you’ll love: It provides protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays with a Sun Protection Factor of 50 while moisturizing the skin to give a smooth finish. Its full coverage and long-lasting properties work best for people with concerns such as hyperpigmentation and dark spots. It’s also great for all-day wear and events.

What you should consider: It may appear cakey after wearing it for an extended period.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top It Cosmetics foundation for the money

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation

What you need to know: This is a water-light foundation with medium coverage.

What you’ll love: The hyaluronic acid and aloe vera in this foundation improve your skin’s hydration, making it plump and healthy. Its medium coverage gives a natural finish that mimics your skin, and it is available in about 40 shades.

What you should consider: It has a creamy texture and may not be suitable for people with oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation

What you need to know: This is a color-correcting foundation with medium coverage.

What you’ll love: It’s infused with green tea extract that is soothing and gentle on the skin. Its color-correcting properties give a subtle glow and a dewy finish that are great if you have dry or combination skin.

What you should consider: Some people with oily skin found it a little too greasy after an extended period.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

