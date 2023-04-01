Best Briogeo product

Which Briogeo products are best?

Briogeo is a hair care brand dedicated to delivering planet-positive, high-performance hair care that’s naturally based. Their formulas are free of silicone, phthalates, parabens and artificial dyes. One of their goals is to stand out in a saturated market of celebrity-endorsed hair care to deliver honest, natural results. Briogeo brings dependable products to every texture and style of hair, as well as partnering with multiple non-profits and using sustainable packaging.

If you’re in search of the best Briogeo hair product, consider your hair type, the formula and if the item is sustainably made. Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask boosts hair strength, shine and softness.

What to know before you buy a Briogeo product

Hair type

Before purchasing a Briogeo product, consider your hair type. Some hair types benefit more than others when using specific products. Make sure the ingredients in a given product match your needs.

Briogeo offers a number of shampoos for people with an oily scalp to balance and clarify hair. Those with oily hair should purchase products that contain papaya enzymes and apple cider vinegar to balance oil production naturally. These elements are produced sustainably and are light enough not to weigh hair down. Products for oily hair include ingredients that bring moisture and shine to the hair without being heavy. Dry: Briogeo products contain many ingredients to help moisturize dry hair. Those with dry hair should purchase products made with thick, creamy formulas that contain hydrating ingredients such as avocado, shea butter, oat milk and biotin. When purchasing Briogeo products, you may notice that many of their products hydrate in some way. Products made with ultra-moisturizing ingredients do the best job at reviving dull, dry strands and help add shine.

Briogeo products contain many ingredients to help moisturize dry hair. Those with dry hair should purchase products made with thick, creamy formulas that contain hydrating ingredients such as avocado, shea butter, oat milk and biotin. When purchasing Briogeo products, you may notice that many of their products hydrate in some way. Products made with ultra-moisturizing ingredients do the best job at reviving dull, dry strands and help add shine. Frizzy: Briogeo has specific products to fight frizz. If you have naturally frizzy hair, consider purchasing products without any types of drying alcohols, as they can increase the look of brittle and breaking strands. Products that contain natural oils such as rosehip and argan work to close off the hair cuticle and create less friction, thus lessening the effect that humidity has on frizzy hair. Hair masks are also a good investment.

Formula

Briogeo products follow a “six-free” formula guideline to make all of their products. Aside from only sourcing natural and sustainable ingredients, no Briogeo products contain parabens, sulfates, silicones, artificial dyes, phthalates or DEA. Many of Briogeo’s formulas are derived from ingredients with high levels of antioxidants to protect the hair against UV rays and environmental stressors. They use nutrient-dense superfoods such as avocado and spinach to strengthen and restore the scalp and leave each strand of hair feeling and looking hydrated.

Sustainability

Briogeo doesn’t formulate products with the use of microplastics, such as polyethylene plastic, that often serve as a manufactured source of exfoliation in competitors’ products.

Briogeo uses products that are ethically sourced and considered certified Fair for Life. Products that contain this certification ensure that human rights are protected at all stages of production.

99% of Briogeo’s products are boxed in materials that come from responsibly managed forests with respect to the local environment as a part of the Forest Stewardship Council.

What to look for in a quality Briogeo product

Natural fragrance

Briogeo products may use safe synthetic fragrances to boost hair’s natural shine and nourish from root to tip. Most Briogeo products are formulated with essential oils to provide fragrance, such as rose or tea tree. Those who have a sensitive scalp should avoid fragrances altogether.

Plant-based surfactants

Briogeo only uses plant-based surfactants to cleanse the hair. Synthetic surfactants, also known as sulfates, are used to strip away dirt and oil from the hair and scalp; however, they also strip nutrients from the hair, which can lead to damage. Instead of using these chemical products that weaken the hair, Briogeo uses coconut-based surfactants to enhance the consistency of their products and leave hair naturally healthy and hydrated.

How much you can expect to spend on a Briogeo product

Briogeo hair products cost anywhere from $10-$115, depending on the size of the product and its ingredients. Smaller travel-size products range from $10-$20, while larger products with quality ingredients are priced $50-$115.

Briogeo products FAQ

How do I apply a conditioning hair mask?

A. To apply a Briogeo conditioning mask, massage it evenly into your hair, starting from the scalp and going down to the tips right after shampooing. Leave the mask on for 10 minutes to allow it to absorb into your hair. After the time is up, rinse the product and follow with a Briogeo conditioner.

How often should I use a Briogeo hair mask?

A. Briogeo recommends that users apply hair masks once a week until they see desired results. Once a noticeable improvement is shown, users can switch to once every other week if they prefer.

What’s the best Briogeo product to buy?

Top Briogeo product

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

What you need to know: This mask has been shown to boost hair strength, shine and silkiness while improving the long-term health of broken strands.

What you’ll love: This product strengthens damaged hair and helps to prevent future damage with the use of deeply moisturizing ingredients. It’s formulated with natural ingredients to hydrate dry, brittle, colored and overprocessed hair.

What you should consider: This product doesn’t do anything to detangle hair and often leaves hair tangled after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Briogeo product for the money

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner

What you need to know: This leave-in conditioner is formulated with rosehip, argan and coconut oils to seal the hair cuticle, minimize frizz and enhance smoothness and shine.

What you’ll love: This product works to detangle hair right out of the shower with clean and naturally derived ingredients.

What you should consider: This product doesn’t provide an extensive amount of hydration to hair and has a noticeable fragrance that some don’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

What you need to know: This shampoo is made with 95% naturally derived ingredients to support the absorption of vitamins and minerals.

What you’ll love: This product brings needed hydration to both dry and oily scalps. It works to remove buildup, oil and impurities as well as balance and soothe itchy and irritated dry scalps. The peppermint, spearmint, tea tree and coconut oils soothe and refresh, while the charcoal and plant-based exfoliators lift away the buildup that clogs hair follicles.

What you should consider: The charcoal in this product can streak all over the shower after use and may be hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

