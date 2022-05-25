Which 6 most popular Korean makeup brands at Sephora are best?

Korean beauty first made a splash in the U.S. several years ago. Back then, it was difficult to find Korean brands in American stores; if you couldn’t find a specialty Asian beauty store you had to resort to ordering online from sometimes-unreliable sources. Today, however, Korean beauty has come into the American mainstream, and K-beauty products can be found at most places that sell makeup, from stores such as Sephora to your local drugstore. With an emphasis on skin health, natural-looking beauty and scientific skin care, Korean beauty has a permanent home in Western beauty culture.

Dr. Jart+

Dr. Jart+ products are some of Sephora’s most beloved Korean beauty products. Founded in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Sung Jae Jung, Dr. Jart+ products are known for their unique, colorful packaging and extremely high-quality formulations. Dr. Jart+ was one of the first brands to develop and sell BB cream in the United States.

Ceramidin Moisturizing Cream

This moisturizer contains five ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help build and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier for soft, hydrated skin. This is a heavy-duty moisturizer that pairs well with more intense anti-aging treatments like retinols.

Premium BB Beauty Balm

This is a cult-favorite all-in-one beauty balm with medium coverage and SPF 40 for excellent sun protection. It doesn’t come in many shades, especially darker shades, but reviewers loved how it settled into the skin for a natural, glowy finish.

Laneige

Laneige is a brand focused on hydration and moisturizing, with a core belief that dry skin is at the root of most skin conditions. It’s known for its masks and moisturizers, particularly its overnight lip and face masks.

Lip Sleeping Mask

This sleeping mask is like a super-heavy lip balm. Meant to be applied to the lips before going to bed, its thick and sticky formula means it stays on all night without any trouble. Users found it provided much-needed moisture to their chronically dry lips.

Lip Glowy Balm

Another popular product, this Lip Glowy Balm is a hydrating, high-shine balm with several sheer colors from which to choose. It adds a subtle tint to lips while protecting and hydrating them. This is the perfect finish to a natural no-makeup makeup look.

Belif

Belif is predominantly a skin care brand, inspired by 19th-century apothecaries and their herbal medicines, mixed with modern scientific Korean beauty theory. Belif products make ample use of European herbs for a unique combination of modern and historic skin care.

The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Belif’s best-selling product is this combination cream gel moisturizer. It’s lightweight and hydrating at the same time, and gentle on sensitive skin. It contains lady’s mantle for its skin-healing properties, as well as ceramide 3 and glycerin to help retain the skin’s moisture. Users swear by this as a “holy grail” moisturizer.

Aqua Bomb Cleansing Balm

This moisturizing and nourishing makeup remover is applied to the skin as a balm, where it liquifies and removes makeup, coming off as an oil. It’s less harsh than many other makeup-remover options, making it a great choice for those who wear a full face of makeup but still want to heal the skin. It leaves only a slight moisturizing residue behind, eliminating the need for a second cleanser after use for most.

Amore Pacific

Amore Pacific claims to have been the first company to incorporate green tea, with its powerful antioxidants, into skin care products. Today, it’s known for its healthy, powerful products that work on all skin types.

Color Control Cushion

This cushion foundation provides soft, light coverage for all skin types. It’s only available in lighter shades, but for those with pale skin looking for high-quality, smooth and sheer coverage, it is a fantastic choice. It has SPF 50+, so it provides much more sun protection than most foundations or concealers.

Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder

An exfoliating cleanser with a unique powder-to-foam formula, this cleanser uses green tea derived enzymes for a non-abrasive exfoliant effect. It’s sulfate-free and mineral oil-free. It’s gentle enough to be used daily or on sensitive skin, and contains hyaluronic acid for added hydration. Reviewers have found it balances and heals their skin while minimizing pores and unevenness.

Saturday Skin

Many Saturday Skin products use peptides for anti-aging skin care — specifically, its in-house blend of peptides, Cha-7 es Complex. Peptides can have powerful effects on the skin and, unlike some other anti-aging ingredients, are easy to add to a skin care routine with fewer side effects. With stand-out, cute packaging, Saturday Skin has quickly become a favorite.

Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel

This peeling gel includes natural enzymes from pineapple and papaya for a highly effective but gentle way to refinish dull, uneven skin. Reviewers loved the fruity scent and the way it left the skin very clean without being tight or painful.

Pore Clarifying Toner

This toner contains 10% glycolic acid and witch hazel for a toner that actually gives results. In addition to balancing the skin’s pH, this toner reduces pore size and sebum production with regular use. It’s a great product for those looking for a toner that will help with smoother skin.

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe, specializing in fruit-based skin care, was originally pitched on the TV show “Shark Tank.” It quickly became a Sephora best seller, with high-quality formulas, beautiful packaging and a corporate ethos that includes clean, cruelty-free products.

Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer

One of Glow Recipe’s original best sellers, this oil-free moisturizer uses watermelon extract and plenty of antioxidants for a lightweight gel moisturizer that’s great for daily use for those with oily skin. It absorbs instantly into skin without leaving a film, so it’s great for use under makeup and sunscreen.

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This serum contains three types of plum — kakadu, illawarra and burdekin — for maximum antioxidants and hyaluronic acid. Its powerful ingredients will leave skin noticeably hydrated and plumper after use.

