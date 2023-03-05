These Glossier favorites are now being sold at Sephora

Take advantage of the newest selection of fragrances, skincare and makeup hitting your local beauty stores

Thanks to Glossier’s new partnership with Sephora, its signature products are now much more accessible. As of Feb. 23, Glossier customers can now enjoy seeing their favorite picks on local Sephora shelves at more affordable prices. Glossier lovers can take full advantage of the newest catalog now available at Sephora stores nationwide, on the Sephora app and online.

Why is Glossier so famous?

Glossier originated in 2014 alongside an online blog dedicated to sharing products with the beauty community. Since then, Glossier’s word-of-mouth marketing and rising online presence have earned it a global following.

Glossier stands out for its minimalistic and beginner-friendly beauty products, which offer a more natural, everyday look. Several of their products have been formulated with vitamins and natural oils so that they won’t damage your skin or face after long-term application.

From liquid blush to powder concealers, Glossier makeup is also versatile in its applications. Their products have enough pigment for noticeable color after one coat but can be built upon for a bolder look.

The line pairs well with Sephora’s diverse selection, which features other iconic brands, such as Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay and more. Users can wear Glossier products alone for a more casual style or pair them with other makeup picks for special occasions.

Best Glossier favorites

Milky Jelly Gentle Gel Face Cleanser

Crafted with vitamins and rose water, this face wash softens your skin after you apply it. It requires only one or two pumps to remove most of your makeup.

Sold by Sephora

Perfecting Skin Tint

For those hoping to find a more casual appearance, the Perfecting Skin Tint feels light and creamy on the skin. Available in several shades, the tinter smoothens the texture of your skin and leaves behind a subtle glow.

Sold by Sephora

Cloud Paint Gel Blush

One of Glossier’s more iconic products, this liquid blush is sheer and subtle. This means users can continue building upon each layer until the pigment suits their preferences.

Sold by Sephora

Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Pomade

The Glossier eyebrow gel naturally complements and adds to the arch and thickness of your eyebrows without requiring any professional handling. It’s also a natural conditioner, making it safe for all hair colors and skin types.

Sold by Sephora

Stretch Concealer for Dewy Coverage

The Glossier Stretch concealer creates a refreshing look by evening out your natural skin tone. It can serve as a quick touch-up tool or base for applying highlighter, eyeshadow and more.

Sold by Sephora

Ultralip High Shine Lipstick

The Ultralip Lipstick stands out for its ability to provide full coverage with one swipe. The formula is crafted with hyaluronic acid, which locks onto moisture to keep your lips from flaking or crusting throughout the day.

Sold by Sephora

Lash Slick Mascara

This classic, black mascara can serve as an essential step to every makeup lover’s shelf. It lengthens and thickens the look of your eyelashes, then wipes away easily after your night.

Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

The Glossier You Eau de Parfum is a part of Glossier’s classic fragrance line, with an earthy scent that pairs well with fall weather and warm sweaters.

The Glossier High-Shine Lip Gloss may be transparent but leaves a luminous shine that will stand out.

The Invisible Shield Sunscreen feels matte, serves all skin types and has an SPF of 35.

The No. 1 Pencil is offered in several vivid colors, including white, green, brown and red.

The Monochrome Essential Eyeshadow Palette arrives in a trio of base, matte and glitter eyeshadow colors.

