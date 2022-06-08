Which travel Waterpik is best?

If you’ve grown to love your Waterpik at home, you no longer need to say goodbye to it when you hit the road. There are now a few travel Waterpiks available, many of which are just as powerful and versatile as countertop models.

Travel Waterpiks are easy to pack inside most carry-ons, gym bags or toiletry cases. And despite their pared-down designs, they’re still capable of blasting away plaque and other buildup between teeth and gum lines. If you’re looking for a powerful model with several pulse settings,

Waterpik Sidekick Portable Water Flosser is your best option.

What to know before you buy a travel Waterpik

What is a Waterpik?

Waterpiks are the leading water flossers on the market. According to MedlinePlus, they’ve become popular alternatives or supplements to traditional flossing, which can be painful for some people. Instead, Waterpiks rely on bursts of pressurized water to blast away plaque and other buildup between teeth, gum lines and dental work like braces or palate expanders. Some people report better results with Waterpiks than regular floss, as well.

Travel vs. countertop Waterpiks

Simply put, travel Waterpiks are pared-down versions of countertop Waterpiks. For one, they optimize space with smaller footprints. Travel Waterpiks generally have fewer pressure settings and may not come with a full range of interchangeable flosser tips. Certain travel Waterpiks are less powerful than countertop models, as they often have a lower PSI range.

What to look for in a quality travel Waterpik

Power source

Most travel Waterpiks are cordless and rely on replaceable or rechargeable batteries. Those with rechargeable batteries are usually charged via USB charging systems. Other Waterpiks take AAA batteries and may last through three months of use between replacements. The only travel Waterpik that is corded is the Sidekick, which has an AC adapter with global voltage.

Pulse settings

Travel Waterpiks have at least two pulse settings that adjust their pressure. Depending on the model, it may range between 45-100 PSI. New users often stick to lower PSI settings while they get used to the sensation of pressurized water. With that said, not all experienced users rely on the highest pulse settings. Individuals with sensitive gums and teeth, for instance, are often partial to lower PSI settings.

Reservoir size

A Waterpik’s reservoir refers to the vessel that holds water. Most travel Waterpiks have removable reservoirs, which measure anywhere from 5-7 ounces. As expected, these reservoirs require refilling after every use. The Waterpik Sidekick, often the outlier among travel models, has a 13-ounce reservoir.

Flosser tips

Travel Waterpiks come with standard flosser tips, called Classic Jet tips, which are suitable for allover cleaning inside the mouth. Select models include additional tips, which may include extra Classic Jet tips or other varieties. Plaque Seeker tips, for example, have tiny bristles that lift debris from hard-to-reach areas around dental work like implants and bridges. Many Waterpik tips are interchangeable among travel and countertop models.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel Waterpik

Travel Waterpiks start at $40, which includes basic models with two settings. Midrange options, priced $60-$90, include capable models that have more settings. The most expensive travel Waterpiks cost around $140, and they have the most settings and largest reservoirs.

Travel Waterpik FAQ

Do travel Waterpiks come with carrying cases?

A. Only some travel Waterpiks come with carrying cases. If the one you intend to purchase doesn’t have one, you may be able to purchase a compatible case made by a third-party manufacturer. Better-quality cases are molded and have hard shells with secure zipper closures.

Do travel Waterpiks have warranties?

A. Yes, Waterpik warranties all water flosser models. However, the warranties may vary among models. Select Waterpiks, for instance, have 3-year limited warranties, whereas others are only one year. For further details regarding the warranty on a Waterpik, refer to its user manual.

How long do travel Waterpiks last?

A. It depends on how well you care for them. Some models may last through several years of use if they’re well-packed for travel. If they’re not stored in the appropriate cases, however, they may sustain damage to internal components. It’s also important to make sure the Waterpik is clean and dry between uses.

What’s the best travel Waterpik to buy?

Top travel Waterpik

Waterpik Sidekick Portable Water Flosser for Travel & Home

What you need to know: This versatile Waterpik has a space-savvy design that fits in most places, including hotel and RV bathrooms.

What you’ll love: The compact design lets you load everything into a case for easy packing. It performs just as well as regular countertop Waterpik models. Unlike other travel models, this one offers five different settings.

What you should consider: There are a few design flaws, including a rear plug location, that make the Waterpik challenging to fit on certain sinks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top travel Waterpik for the money

Waterpik Cordless Express Water Flosser

What you need to know: The budget-friendly Cordless Express is perfect for travel, plus it’s an ideal introductory model.

What you’ll love: It offers two pressure settings between 45-75 PSI, which are powerful enough to dislodge plaque and other food particles. The Waterpik runs on AAA batteries and will last for up to three months between replacements.

What you should consider: The 8-ounce reservoir may require refilling during more intense cleaning sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Waterpik Cordless Select Water Flosser

What you need to know: This Waterflosser has plenty of features geared toward convenient on-the-go use.

What you’ll love: It has a rechargeable battery via USB charging system. Despite being a simple travel model, it comes with four unique flosser tips for in-depth cleaning. The reservoir is easy to fill and snaps into place without much dripping.

What you should consider: A few people who upgraded felt the previous model was more powerful and easier to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

