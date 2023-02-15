Life can be stressful and hectic, but designating a day to take care of yourself can help. As the second half of the weekend and the start of new week, Sunday is the perfect day for indulging in a little self-care.

From a good read to a long, relaxing bubble bath, self-care can involve anything that makes you feel good. If focusing on your skin, hair, makeup and other spa-like activities is what you prefer, BestReviews beauty expert Oscar Molinar has advice to boost your mood and confidence. With celebrity clients, including news anchors, models and politicians, Molinar knows how to make self-care Sunday a day to look forward to.

Why is self-care Sunday important?

Self-care isn’t just a catchy term. It’s a concept that involves spending time doing something that improves your life or yourself, and gives you time to reset so you can tackle work, school and other responsibilities feeling refreshed.

“Self-care is so very important,” Molinar said. “I think that, especially during COVID, we all had a chance to sit with ourselves and look internally. For a lot of us, it gave us the time to think about what we were doing with our lives and how it was going. A lot of us had to push the reset button.”

Self-care Sunday, he said, is a time to take care of yourself in many ways: Mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally.

Molinar’s recommendations for pampering on self-care Sunday

Self-care Sunday is about more than just taking a long shower or relaxing bath. Molinar said that it’s all about taking the time you spend on yourself to the next level.

“Instead of just washing your hair, give yourself a hair mask or a deep conditioning. Give yourself a head massage with a great product, or do a mask or facial,” he said, adding that deep cleansing, skin exfoliation, massages, a foot soak and mani/pedis are all ways to take extra care of yourself on self-care Sundays.

Molinar also advised that the day of self-indulgence is ideal for trying something new, such as applying contour, trying a new mascara or using eyeshadow and lipstick colors you might not otherwise consider.

“One of the things that I see with people is that they tend to stay safe,” he said. “Use self-care Sunday to think out of the box, and you’ll be surprised at how it builds your confidence.”

As you plan to make self-care Sunday a regular part of your life, it’s a great idea to stock up on beauty products, skin care items, shampoos, conditioners and more in preparation for the day.

“When I see a product on sale at a great price, I go ahead and purchase it and I put it aside,” Molinar said. He added that it’s a good idea to keep self-care items in an organizer, a “little spa box,” so they’re ready to use when Sunday rolls around.

Best products for self-care Sunday

Therabody TheraFace Pro Handheld Facial Massage Device

Cleansing, improving and massaging the face are all excellent activities to include on self-care Sunday, but all you need is one device. The TheraFace Pro performs all of these beneficial treatments thanks to its interchangeable attachments.

Wildling Empress Stone Gua Sha Facial Tool

A gua sha tool is the perfect gadget for massaging the face. It can also be used with your favorite serums and moisturizers to massage them into the skin for a two-in-one treatment.

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub

If exfoliating your skin is on your list of self-care Sunday rituals, a salt scrub is a good choice to add to your collection of home-spa items. The natural salt in these scrubs clarifies skin, making it soft and smooth after treatments.

La Tierra Sagrada Hair Ritual Treatment

This is one of Molinar’s favorites for giving hair an extreme moisture boost. Made of quality ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free, it’s formulated to be left on the hair for extended hydration.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Mask

This is a product made to provide multiple benefits is ideal for self-care Sunday. This skin mask contains enzymes and alpha hydroxy acid that soften skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and uneven texture.

Omystyle Full-Body Bath Pillow

A full-body bath pillow will take your self-care Sunday soak to a new level of comfort. After all, what would a day of pampering yourself be without a relaxing dip in the tub?

Fenchilin Large Vanity Mirror with Lights

Adding lights to your vanity makes it easier to pamper yourself with new makeup and skin care products. In addition to outstanding illumination, they look great and make you feel like a star.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

When practicing self-care, Molinar recommended experimenting with makeup colors to give your confidence a boost. This eyeshadow palette is well-stocked with a range of hues for creating different eye looks.

NARS Audacious Lipstick

Molinar said that self-care can include trying new makeup, so go ahead and experiment with a new lipstick. NARS Audacious lipsticks are creamy yet lightweight, and available in a nice collection of highly pigmented shades.

Jula Vance Large 4-in-1 Roll-Up Makeup Organizer

This makeup organizer will help you keep your self-care products organized and simple to find when it’s time to use them. It can be rolled up for storage and transport, and features transparent removable pouches for easy access to your self-care items.

Worth checking out

Konjac sponges are ideal tools for exfoliating the skin.

If you love percussive therapy and want to experience the results on your body, the TheraGun Pro is an excellent investment.

Molinar recommended soaking your feet when relaxing on self-care Sunday. The Conair Waterfall Foot Spa delivers soothing bubbles that massage feet while soaking.

Molinar said to have a bathrobe handy when you practice self-care. The Turquaz Line Spa Robe is the perfect attire for your self-care Sunday regimen.

