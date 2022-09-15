Add a few dining chairs, a table and some other outdoor furniture to make your outdoor space more accommodating for company.

Which outdoor dining chairs are best?

Outdoor dining chairs are a great addition to any outside space, from the front porch to the back deck. Whether you want to entertain guests or enjoy lounging outside, outside seating can let you expand your living space and liven up the area.

The best wooden dining chairs for outdoor use are the Christopher Knight Teague Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Chairs. They’re durable, aesthetically pleasing and versatile enough for any space.

What to know before you buy outdoor dining chairs

Location and terrain

Before setting up an outside living space, consider the environment and terrain. This can affect the style, aesthetic, setup and type of furniture you get.

You can set up outdoor dining chairs and other furniture in many places, such as:

On the porch.

Beneath a large tree.

On the patio or deck.

Near a swimming pool.

In a lounge area.

Near a garden or greenhouse.

By a firepit or outdoor portable campfire.

Wherever you put it, check the terrain. If the ground is uneven, it could make placing furniture tricky. Chairs, in particular, can more easily tip over or wobble when placed on rocky ground. The same goes for wet or slippery areas, such as by the pool or in a dip in the land.

It’s possible to place chairs and other dining furniture outside on uneven terrain, but this could require leveling out the area or adding support to the furniture’s feet or base.

Available space

Outdoor furniture takes up space, even smaller pieces such as dining chairs, so it’s a good idea to know how much room you have before filling it up. Measure the area to determine a few things, such as:

How many chairs and other pieces of furniture you can easily fit.

and other pieces of furniture you can easily fit. The ideal placement of the outdoor furniture.

of the outdoor furniture. Any potential obstacles , such as a post or potted plants, which could limit the space.

, such as a post or potted plants, which could limit the space. How many people you can realistically accommodate in the given space.

you can realistically accommodate in the given space. How far back the chairs can go when pushed back or otherwise moved.

Once you have a rough idea of the available space, you can set up the furniture. Make adjustments as you go.

Weather and care

Outdoor dining chairs are usually made to handle general environmental conditions, such as rain or direct sunlight. That doesn’t mean they’re immune to damage, though. Common issues with outside furniture include:

Sun damage from when ultraviolet rays hit the furniture. This could cause discoloration and fading. If the furniture is cheaply made, the sun and high heat could also melt or otherwise damage it. An outdoor umbrella could help prevent sun damage.

from when ultraviolet rays hit the furniture. This could cause discoloration and fading. If the furniture is cheaply made, the sun and high heat could also melt or otherwise damage it. An outdoor umbrella could help prevent sun damage. Rust or rot when certain materials, such as wood, are exposed to frequent moisture. If you live in a rainy area or a place that hails or snows a lot, consider keeping the furniture covered.

when certain materials, such as wood, are exposed to frequent moisture. If you live in a rainy area or a place that hails or snows a lot, consider keeping the furniture covered. Mildew , a type of mold, is commonly found on outdoor furniture and can slowly ruin it.

, a type of mold, is commonly found on outdoor furniture and can slowly ruin it. High temperatures can, among other things, cause furniture to expand, shrink or warp.

It’s often a good idea to store patio furniture in a covered space, such as a shed or in the garage, when not in use for long periods. This can extend its longevity and keep it in good condition for when you want to bring it back out. Additionally, clean the furniture regularly to prevent such issues as mildew or moisture damage.

What to look for in quality outdoor dining chairs

Style

Outdoor dining chairs come in different styles. Some have arms, and a few swivel. Many come with a cushioned seat and back for additional comfort. This cushion is often removable, making it easy to clean and replace if needed.

The designs and themes are limitless and include:

Rattan garden furniture with woven patterns.

Single or solid material and color.

Minimalistic print or pattern (for example: geometric, floral and stripes).

Rustic or vintage design or color.

Contrasting frame and cushion colors or patterns.

Different shapes for the cushion or seat.

Material

The material used in constructing the chairs is important because it affects everything from their durability to how comfortable they are. Common materials for the frame include:

Wood: Teak, cypress and cedar are popular, and they are sometimes mixed with resin for a more natural appearance. Resin is used, especially in wicker furniture, because it is lightweight and resists environmental damage.

Teak, cypress and cedar are popular, and they are sometimes mixed with resin for a more natural appearance. Resin is used, especially in wicker furniture, because it is lightweight and resists environmental damage. Rattan: Popular in wicker weaves, rattan is durable but not water-resistant.

Popular in wicker weaves, rattan is durable but not water-resistant. Metal: Strong and long-lasting, common metals are stainless steel and aluminum. Metal can corrode or rust over time when it gets and stays wet. It can also heat up easily, making it uncomfortable to touch.

Strong and long-lasting, common metals are stainless steel and aluminum. Metal can corrode or rust over time when it gets and stays wet. It can also heat up easily, making it uncomfortable to touch. Plastic: Although less durable in harsh weather, plastic chairs are often inexpensive. Some consist of high-density polyethylene, which is stronger.

The cushions often consist of synthetic materials somewhat resistant to weather damage. They include:

Polyester.

Acrylic.

Polypropylene.

Olefin.

Comfort

How comfortable the chairs are is especially important if you plan to sit in them for long periods. While some have cushions for extra support, not all do. Some use mesh that tailors itself to the way you sit. Others, such as metal or plastic chairs that don’t have cushions or mesh, can be uncomfortable to sit on. There are also ergonomic chairs, which can handle different postures and support the spine, arms, hips and legs.

Sets

It’s possible to buy individual outdoor dining chairs, but most come in sets of two to four.

Additional pieces

If you’re interested in sprucing up your outdoor space even more, here are some other pieces to add to your setup:

Dining table.

Footrests or ottomans.

Benches.

Standing umbrellas.

Patio beds.

Sofas.

Side tables.

Many of these pieces serve two or more functions. Ottomans, for example, offer extra storage space. Umbrellas, meanwhile, can shield you and the furniture from the sun.

How much you can expect to spend on outdoor dining chairs

This depends on how many chairs are in the set, the materials and the build quality. A small set of outdoor dining chairs usually costs $100-$200. An individual chair could cost closer to $40-$60. Larger or more intricate sets go up to around $400.

Outdoor dining chairs FAQ

Can indoor dining chairs go outside?

A. Most indoor furniture is not designed for outdoor use. Their fabrics and other materials generally don’t resist things such as mold or sun damage. Placing inside chairs and other furniture outside could also lead to discoloration or deterioration.

Can I leave outdoor dining chairs outside all year?

A. Typically, yes. Be sure to cover the furniture during heavy rainfall, snow and hail. Winterizing outdoor furniture can also help preserve it much longer.

