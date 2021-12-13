Programming & Design

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
30°
Bismarck
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Get the day’s Top Stories delivered to your inbox!
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Two police officers who keep students …
Video
Top Stories
UMary gives touching tribute to Isaac Bohaty
ND is divesting from Russia: what about China?
Video
Increase in Canadian visitors expected soon
Video
Lady A coming to Høstfest
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Bet on Weather
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
2022 Basketball Challenge
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Tournament Central
Masters Report
Scoreboards
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
Top Stories
Track & Field: Century is ready to shake off the …
Video
Top Stories
Bottineau coaching duo leads Paralympic national …
Video
Minot High School Cheer takes home 3 titles
Video
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs featuring …
Video
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs featuring …
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of North Dakota
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Souper Bowl of Caring
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
North Dakota Hidden History
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Manly Monday: Sponsored by Finish Line Automotive Addictions
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Tee’d Up: Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily and Breaking News Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Programming & Design
Best online game design course
Top Programming & Design Headlines
Best Kano computer kit
Best book to help you learn Python
Best book to help you learn C++
Best Python for dummies book
Best ‘Computers for Dummies’ book
Latest Videos
Remarkable Women: Two police officers who keep students …
Track and Field: Century Shakes off the Rust to Defend …
2022 North Dakota Water Quality Monitoring Conference
KX Conversation: Dr. Michael Huck discusses National …
North Dakota is divesting from Russia: what about …
Increase in Canadian visitors expected after COVID …
Bottineau coaching duo leads Paralympic national …
Minot High School Cheer takes home 3 titles
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring …
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring …
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring …
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: World Down Syndrome Day
Senior center has an increase in meal delivery
Plays of the Week – March 20
Bismarck Bucks fall in home opener
Erin Oban discusses appointment to USDA role in North …
A “Blast To The Past” for North Dakota Sports
Tyann Bravebull in custody over alleged kidnapping
Business Beat: Big Dog Distillery opens in Bismarck
Nonprofit hosting first-ever Diamond Gala Fundraiser
More Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Jurassic Quest
Tournament Central
2022 Basketball Challenge
2022 KX Sport Show
Honoring Black History
Top Stories Newsletter
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
View All Don't Miss
Latest Top Stories
UMary gives touching tribute to Isaac Bohaty
ND is divesting from Russia: what about China?
Increase in Canadian visitors expected soon
Lady A coming to Høstfest
Mandan man killed in hit-and-run; 1 arrested
Missing Lincoln man’s body found on Missouri
View All Top Stories
Close
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Sign Up
KX News Trending Stories
Missing Lincoln man’s body found on Missouri
Remarkable Women: Two police officers who keep students …
UMary gives touching tribute to Isaac Bohaty
Minot High School Cheer takes home 3 titles
Mandan man killed in hit-and-run; 1 arrested