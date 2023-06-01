Which gifts are best for dads?
Father’s Day is coming up. With it comes the opportunity to show your father how much you care. Giving a gift isn’t necessary, but if that’s how you choose to show your love and appreciation, you want to get the right one. The easiest way to choose a gift is to ask him directly what he might like. If you want the gift to be a surprise instead, consider your dad’s main interests. Within those interests, getting him something he’s always wanted or something he truly needs never goes wrong.
Best gifts for dads
John Christian Men’s Fleece Robe
This luxurious robe is made for lounging around the house on a day off. It has two front pockets so your dad can keep his phone, some snacks and anything else he wants on him.
Calvin Klein Slim Fit Men’s Dress Shirt
Some dads love getting gifts they can actually use regularly. A button-down shirt for the office or for taking their partner out on a date fits the bill. It comes in 24 sizes.
Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases
This true crime novel is the autobiography of the man who finally caught the Golden State Killer after 20 years of effort. It can be a difficult read, but true crime enthusiasts will devour it.
Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
For dads who love cooking, few things are as exciting as finding a new recipe to try. This cookbook contains more than 125 recipes that are easy to follow, great for meal prepping and, most importantly, delicious.
Garmin DriveSmart 65 Navigation System
This has a large, nearly 7-inch screen and a thin bezel for clear, easy-to-see directions. It’s controllable through both touch and voice. It can be connected to a backup camera and your dad’s smartphone.
A dash cam is useful in many situations. It could be used as evidence to protect your dad legally after an accident, for example, or it could capture crazy happenstances that go viral on social media.
Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver
If your dad has been using a disposable razor all this time, get him the upgrade he deserves. This can be used to shave dry or wet. It comes with a travel case and a cleaning brush.
This kit is packed with goodies that can help your dad care for his facial hair, including a comb, two types of brushes and beard shampoo, conditioner and oil.
The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket
This giant wearable blanket is cozy for dads living in the coldest weather or the draftiest houses. It has a hood, a large front pouch and comes in 18 designs, including an American flag.
If your dad doesn’t like the thought of wearing his blanket, consider getting an electric blanket instead. This one comes in five sizes, including ones big enough for an entire bed, and has six heat settings.
Rybozen 35-Millimeter Slide Projector
If your dad has long been a photographer, chances are he has many old pictures he can’t truly show off any longer. This projector solves the problem if those old pictures are 35-millimeter slides.
Nordic Flash Waterproof Camera Float
The next time your dad goes on a tropical vacation, he won’t need to leave his phone behind if he gets in the water with these floats. They work with phones, GoPros and many types of cameras.
The iPad remains at the top of the list when it comes to tablets. This is one of Apple’s lightest and most feature-rich models. It comes in five colors and two data storage sizes.
Xpower A-2S Electric Air Duster
The keyboard of any computer can be astonishingly dirty underneath all the keys. This duster blasts all the hair, crumbs and dust out, which can make it as responsive as it was when it was new.
Logitech For Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Dads are often filled with sage advice, whether you want to hear it or not. To distract him from telling you what you’ve already heard 100 times, get him a good microphone so he can start a podcast.
If your dad has an iPhone and still hasn’t adopted wearable tech, get him a new Apple Watch. Besides the cool functions, it also serves as a medical emergency alert system should he fall and need help.
Sony VPL-XW5000DES 4K Projector
If your dad is a huge film buff and he has the space for it, consider getting him a 4K projector. It’s expensive, but he’ll thank you every movie night when he sees the sheer size and quality of the new “screen.”
If your dad loved to fly kites or pilot remote-controlled planes growing up, get him the high-tech version of those activities: a drone. It can fly for up to 16 minutes at a time.
If your dad is a snazzy dresser even when he doesn’t necessarily have to be, chances are he loves cufflinks. These have a single initial, so you can get ones to match his first or last name.
Bulova Men’s Icon Precisionist Quartz Chronograph Watch
Continuing the fashion-forward idea, your dad absolutely must have a nice watch to wear to formal events. Showing up with a fitness tracker or a smartwatch would be slightly gauche.
EdgeStar Kegerator and Draft Beer Dispenser
For dads who love beer, there’s nothing that can beat the taste of an ice-cold and on-tap glass of their favorite. This refrigerator and dispenser combo can have two beers on tap.
There’s always enough time to learn a new hobby. Turning your dad into a cocktail-making machine with this set also benefits you and the rest of your family.
This gorgeous flask is a good bet for dads who like to get a little tipsy while out and about on their days off. The “well deserved” engraving is a nice touch for a gift, too.
The Series X is currently the most powerful console on the market, just barely beating out the PlayStation 5. It also lets you take advantage of Xbox Game Pass, one of the best deals in gaming.
The PlayStation 5 has some of the best exclusive games, with huge hits such as God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West. Plus, Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy 16 are set for this year.
With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom having finally released to unprecedented sales records, it’s a fantastic time to get your dad the console he needs to play it.
Roxy Epoxy DIY Candle-Making Kit
If your dad likes working with his hands and making things, a candle-making kit is a creative idea. The included scents are coffee, cinnamon, vanilla and apple. Try mixing them to create more complex aromas.
If your dad doesn’t already have a safe, get him one. Not only do they protect valuables, they’re beneficial for storing important documents such as birth certificates and deeds to protect them from fire and other disasters.
GoWise USA 5.8-Quart Air Fryer
If your dad is a home chef but doesn’t have an air fryer yet, it’s almost a requirement to get him one. They’re easy to use, help decrease oil consumption and reach cooking temps faster than ovens.
T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer
Then again, life is short. Deep-fried anything is usually more delicious than anything healthy. Imagine a world without deep-fried chicken. Or Oreos. This one has an oil filtration system.
This ice cream maker exploded in popularity when a viral TikTok video proved that it can turn almost anything into ice cream in mere minutes. It’s hard to find but if you can get one, it’ll change your dad’s game.
The gift of a beehive starter kit accomplishes multiple things. It’s a source of free honey, and it helps protect the bee population and in turn, the local plant life.
Garden Republic Bonsai Tree Starter Kit
Maintaining a bonsai tree is a peaceful, meditative activity that any dad with a green thumb can enjoy. This one contains four kinds of trees including Black Spruce and Flame Tree.
Sun Joe SPX3000 Pressure Washer
If your dad is one of those who insists on doing all their own chores, getting a gift such as a pressure washer to help him complete those chores with less effort is going to be appreciated.
Fender CD-60SCE Acoustic-Electric Guitar Set
This set includes everything your dad needs to get started on a journey toward learning to play guitar, including an instructional DVD, a tuner, three picks and a shoulder strap.
This set of bongo drums is a good middle ground between a full drum kit (which is unbelievably loud) and nothing at all. They’re a great way to channel frustration positively.
If your dad sits at a desk all day but doesn’t have the best chair, get him one. Low-quality chairs lead to discomfort and certain health concerns.
Brightech LightView Pro Magnifying Floor Lamp
Magnifying lamps are great for all kind of things, from making miniatures to reading. This one has a gooseneck so it can be positioned exactly as your dad likes it.
This kayak is for fishing dads, as it’s steady enough to handle movement, including standing and sitting, and has a large storage space in the back for a cooler.
Clostnature 1-Person Backpacking Tent
Dads who love to explore nature (and sleep in it) need gear that’s light enough to haul but quality enough to last. This tent fits the bill and comes in orange and green.
St. Croix Triumph Spinning Rod
Dads who love to fish likely have most of the gear they need to enjoy the sport, but that doesn’t mean they can’t use extra fishing rods. This one has many options to plug the hole in your dad’s gear list.
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Stand
There’s nothing like taking a nap in a hammock on a warm day. This set lets you do that without needing to find trees or put bolts in walls, since it comes with a sturdy steel stand.
Bird feeders are too common. Squirrel feeders are much cuter, and this one looks like a miniature picnic table. You can choose from a small or extra-large tray for food.
This handy device slips inside a phone case or wallet so your dad can track his stuff down. It’s best for dads who misplace things regularly, but it’s also handy for those worried about theft.
If your dad is a major gamer but is always traveling, a controller grip for his phone lets him stream his console games more comfortably. It’s also great for mobile-exclusive games.
Fila Men’s Strada Disruptor Sneakers
Maybe your dad already has and loves “dad shoes,” in which case a fresh pair would be appreciated. Maybe he refuses to buy them, in which case a pair makes a hilarious gag gift.
Getting socks as a gift as an adult is an overplayed joke. However, these are battery-powered socks that keep your dad’s feet warm. That’s genuinely a gift worth giving. They come in four colors.
Franklin Sports Mini Basketball Hoop
If your dad is a big basketball fan, getting him a little hoop and ball for his office shows you pay attention to his passions. It can also be a fun competition and bonding activity for the two of you.
The chip shot is a valuable skill that a golfer needs to hone. This net helps your dad do that at home. It comes with a small green and 12 practice balls.
Mainstreet Classics Tabletop Air Hockey
A full air hockey table is expensive (and difficult to find a place for) if given as a surprise. This miniature table lets you and your dad play without any fuss.
Etekcity Non-Contact Thermometer
Being able to point and get a temperature reading is a valuable ability you don’t truly appreciate until you have it. The cooking applications are many, but there’s also some safety in it, too.
Black + Decker Max Drill and Home Tool Kit
Chances are your dad already has tools, but there’s an equal chance those tools are old and worn. This set is comprehensive for any number of tasks. If he gives you his old ones, even better.
If your dad lives in a large home, hauling tools to all the places he needs to maintain can be difficult. This rolling tool box lets him focus on the task rather than the transport.
Lego Architecture New York City Skyline
Legos are beloved by all ages, not just kids. This adult-leaning set isn’t as flashy as ones meant for kids, but it’s a great fit for dads who love architecture.
Catan is one of the top 10 most-played board games of all time for more than one reason. It’s simple to understand but leaves room for diverse strategies, and above all, it’s plain fun.
This 3D puzzle is a functional projector, too. It’s best suited for dads who love both puzzles and film, but it still works for those who prefer only one of the two.
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
If your dad travels across the world, he can’t have enough travel adapters. Even if he’s a homebody, this adapter turns any outlet into a device-charging station thanks to its many USB ports.
Traveling dads who enjoy a particular beverage endlessly appreciate being able to enjoy that beverage at their favorite temperature during their commute. This one comes in four colors.
Samsung 55-Inch The Terrace QLED 4K Smart Outdoor TV
No patio in the modern age is truly complete without an outdoor TV. These special devices are built with weather protection and their screens are more visible in sunlight.
This is Google’s highest-quality streaming stick, letting you access any of your streaming services in sharp 4K detail. It comes with a remote and can be controlled by voice.
Gifts for dads worth checking out
- These Champion boxers stretch and use cotton for maximum comfort.
- Columbia Men’s Backcast III Water Shorts are equipped for a summertime trip to the pool.
- The Complete Gardener is a thoughtful book for dads with green thumbs of any experience level.
- All the Light We Cannot See follows two children during World War II.
- M2 Basics First Aid Kit could help save your father’s life if the worst happens.
- Americaloc GPS Tracker helps to keep track of your dad’s high-value car.
- Nautica Voyage cologne has notes of apples and cedarwood.
- The Theragun Pro includes everything your dad needs for an excellent massage at home.
- Showgoca Toothbrush Holder keeps your dad’s bathroom organized.
- Witshine Toilet Lights make late-night bathroom trips easier on the eyes.
- Elgato Green Screen lets your dad get more creative with his photography.
- GoPro Fetch Dog Harness lets your dad see through his dog’s eyes. Kind of.
- The Targus Spy Guard helps protect your dad’s privacy.
- The Fitbit Versa 4 is an affordable alternative to an Apple Watch.
- Ray-Ban Aviators have been among the coolest sunglasses styles for decades.
- This Richardson Trucker Cap is begging to be monogrammed with your dad’s initials.
- Maitys Wine Glass Charms are helpful for keeping your family’s wine glasses identifiable.
- PlayStation Classic lets your dad relive his gaming glory days.
- Ring Video Doorbell Elite lets your dad see who comes up to their door.
- Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt turns your dad’s chosen entry into a keyless one.
- Calphalon Intellicrisp Waffle Maker is a high-quality accessory for delicious breakfasts.
- FiveJoy Garden Tool Set gets your dad ready for a new hobby.
- The Stag Cowbell is the only prescription for your dad’s fever.
- NuLink Disco Ball adds some pizzaz to your dad’s den.
- DexBoard Combo Board is handy for home offices.
- Phomemo Label Maker is convenient for dads who like organization.
- Uscamel Binoculars are invaluable for many outdoor activities.
- Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub lets your dad soak aches and pains with less upkeep.
- Outland Living Fire Table upgrades your dad’s patio to one with a fire pit.
- Erligpowht Selfie Stick offers many angles for your dad’s next snap.
- Aonkey Cell Phone Holder lets your dad mount his phone in his car.
- Crocs Men’s Yukon Vista II are suitable water shoes for your dad.
- Muck Boot Wetland Premium Field Boots protect your dad’s feet in even the muddiest conditions.
- The Hydrow Rower is a full-body exercise machine to keep your dad in shape.
- Ezred Neck Light keeps your dad’s hands free while he works or reads in the dark.
- The Da Vinci Poker Set is a good choice for dads with regular poker nights.
- Travelambo Luggage Tags come in many colors.
- Huzi Infinity Pillow helps your dad sleep comfortably, wherever he is.
- The TCL 4K Roku Smart TV is a mid-level upgrade to your dad’s older TV.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K turns any TV into a smart TV.
