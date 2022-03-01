Oculus VR review

Virtual reality headsets are not new. They’ve been around since the 1990s. However, it has only been over the past five or six years that the technology has made a VR headset accessible to the average consumer. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or you’re just getting into virtual reality, you may be wondering if it’s time to invest in a new VR headset, given how far the technology has come.

Meta, the company that owns the Oculus, claims that the Quest 2 is an “all-in-one headset filled with hundreds of unique experiences.” The Oculus VR headset promises users the ability to watch concerts, visit epic locations all over the world, hang out with friends, watch movies, and more, all virtually.

We tested the Oculus Quest 2 to see if this VR headset lives up to the manufacturer’s claims, and this is what we found.

Testing the Oculus Quest 2

Our tester has used the Oculus Quest and HTC Vive Pro 2. They live in an apartment with a 10-foot by 9-foot open space to engage in unobstructed play. Our tester primarily uses their VR headsets for gaming, so consistent high-frame-rate and quality graphics are essential to creating an enjoyable experience. For extended gameplay, they’re also looking for ergonomic controllers that are precise.

What is the Oculus Quest 2?

The Oculus Quest 2 is a sleek, white VR headset that can be used to game, attend concerts, work out and socialize. Made by Meta Platforms, Inc., the VR headset comes with built-in 3D speakers and weighs in at 4 pounds. The high-performance device offers 6GB of RAM, and it is available with either 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on user preference and budget.

Meta’s vision for the headset was to create an immersive experience where users can congregate as digital avatars in virtual homes. Once connected, you can watch videos, play games and enjoy each other’s company. The Oculus Quest 2 is PC optional, so users can enjoy games from the Oculus Quest Store without connecting to a gaming computer. However, for an improved experience and wider selection of games and experiences, users can connect the Oculus to a gaming computer via a link cable.

How to use the Oculus Quest 2

Charging the Oculus 2

When you open the box, you find a VR headset, two touch controllers, a charging cable, two AA batteries, a power adapter and a glasses spacer. Before proceeding, plug the included charging cord into your Oculus Quest 2 headset and a power source. Keep the headset connected to a power source while completing the initial updates. Once the unit reaches full charge, the indicator will turn green.

Setting up the Oculus 2

Place the headset on your head and adjust until you have a comfortable, secure fit that lets you see the entire screen. If you wear glasses, make sure you insert the glasses spacer to achieve a proper fit. Since the Oculus 2 runs on Facebook, you will need to open an account if you don’t already have one.

Follow all directions that appear in your headset to connect to the internet, define your play space and download the mobile app. The process is simple. You will be up and running in minutes.

Using the Oculus 2

The Oculus 2 sits over your head. You adjust the focus by shifting the lens until you can see clearly. Occasionally, you may need to reposition the headset as playing can cause it to slide out of focus. Turning your head allows you to see different areas of your virtual world. You interact with that virtual environment simply by moving and using the buttons, triggers and thumbsticks on the controllers just as you would on other gaming systems.

Key features of the Oculus Quest 2

Accessibility

If we had to choose Quest 2’s top feature, it would be the unit’s overall accessibility. It has a competitive price. Everything you need to get started comes in the box, and the setup is simple. You can move from unboxing to playing in mere minutes.

Versatility

The Oculus VR headset is great for gaming. But that’s not all it can do. You can use it to create art, exercise, socialize and attend events with a front-row seat. This device is something you can use daily in a wide variety of ways.

Wireless connectivity

You don’t need a wired connection to operate the Oculus headset, making the Quest 2 fully mobile. You can take it with you to parties, vacations and on work trips. Wherever you go, you can bring this VR headset.

Passthrough alert

When playing in a virtual world, it is easy to forget real-world hazards all around you. You might trip over a coffee table when slashing and lunging during an intense session of Beat Saber. Oculus 2 has a built-in safety feature to help prevent that. If you ever pass through your play area boundaries, the system alerts you to keep you safe from collisions and injuries.

Extended play capabilities

We played the Oculus 2 for over three hours straight to test its battery life and comfort level during extended play sessions. The battery life was more than enough to get through the session, and we experienced no discomfort from wearing the headset for over three hours. However, we did notice that the headset heated up after a while, and we needed to occasionally adjust the Oculus’ position to keep it in focus. But those were the only two downsides. There are Oculus Quest 2 accessories available that include battery packs if your family needs extended battery life.

Ever-expanding app and content library

At one point, a quality VR experience was hard to find because there simply weren’t enough apps to suit everyone’s needs. Currently, there are over 1,000 apps in the Oculus Store, with more being added regularly. No matter what your interest is, there is an experience for you.

Oculus Quest 2 price

The Oculus Quest 2 costs $300 for the 128 GB model and $400 for the 256 GB model.

Where is the Oculus Quest 2 sold?

You can buy this VR headset at Oculus, Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop. Prices vary from seller to seller on Amazon. Peruse your options to get the best deal.

Oculus Quest 2 benefits

The Oculus 2 is a versatile VR headset suitable for various applications. It offers exceptional graphics and performance, is easy to set up and doesn’t require a full room to play. The price, especially for the 128 GB model, is competitive enough to make purchasing a real value.

Oculus Quest 2 drawbacks

While many features make the Quest’s VR headset an exceptional product, there are a few drawbacks to purchasing this item. Most of these are minor issues, but you need to be aware before purchasing.

What we liked least about the Quest 2 was the headset was prone to sliding in tiny increments, which sometimes affected the focus. While this is quickly and easily rectified, it was mildly annoying. Also, the headset gets warm, not enough to cause discomfort, but enough to make you sweat a little. The only other consideration worth mentioning is that you must join Facebook to use this product. For most, this will not be an issue. However, if you are not a fan of the company, this might not be the best VR headset for you.

Should you get the Oculus Quest 2?

If you’ve ever wanted to experience virtual reality, the Oculus Quest 2 is for you. It is a versatile tool that the whole family can enjoy. It is suitable for casual users as well as serious gamers. The competitive cost of the headset makes it a great value.

