Why Logitech’s MX Master series is worth it

Logitech is the most well-known name in mice, and it has been for a long time. In the last few years, it’s also had a presence in the keyboard space. On May 24, it released a new pair of high-end mechanical keyboards and a new iteration of its renowned MX Master mouse series.

In addition to the premium build quality and robust wireless connectivity, the keyboards come with three mechanical switches. Whether you prefer linear key action, a satisfying clicking sound or a tactile bump but almost no noise, Logitech’s new keyboards have something for you.

How mechanical keyboards work

Most keyboards use a membrane system that consists of a single rubber pad that acts as a spring for all the keys. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this system, and there are plenty of worthwhile membrane keyboards. But if you type a lot or like to play video games, mechanical keyboards can be far more satisfying.

Membrane keyboards can feel mushy and might not be suitable for fast typers. Instead, mechanical keyboards feature a separate spring-loaded mechanism supporting every single key. For years, Cherry made the most reliable, consistent mechanical switches. But quite a few companies cloned their designs. After the Cherry MX switches’ patent expired in 2014, even more manufacturers copied the classic components and released essentially identical versions. Today, many of those copies perform identically to the originals.

Types of mechanical keyboard switches

You’ll run across three main types of switches when looking for a mechanical keyboard. Logitech’s new MX Mechanical keyboards come in all three variants.

Red switches: Often referred to as red switches, linear keyboard switches have no tactile feedback, and the only noise they make comes from the key itself striking the keyboard’s faceplate. Since they actuate a touch more quickly and with less effort than others, red switches are ideal for fast-paced gaming.

Logitech MX series mice

Far too many wireless mice feel cheap and unsubstantial, but not those from the Logitech MX lineup. They combine great build quality with advanced sensor technologies and long-lasting mechanical components. But, unlike some Logitech mice, clicking their buttons has always made a decent amount of noise.

That changes with the new MX Master 3S. It builds on the flagship quality of the nearly three-year-old MX Master 3 but comes with a higher resolution sensor, more defined tactile feedback and 90% quieter operation.

Like the previous MX Master 3, the MX Master 3S is a full-featured mouse with novel inclusions like a thumb wheel in addition to the traditional scroll wheel. It can track reliably on unconventional surfaces such as glass or even mirrors. It also offers multidevice connectivity and a software program called Logitech Flow that lets you switch among up to three computers instantly without touching a single button or changing any settings. You can use this versatile connectivity feature using Bluetooth, a 2.4-gigahertz USB dongle or a combination of both.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

This full-size keyboard has a number pad, low-profile design and your choice of the three most popular switch types. It charges via USB-C, works with nearly every operating system and sports a bright backlight.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard

If you aren’t concerned with a number pad or discrete arrow key placement, this compact option can save space on your desk and reduce wrist and elbow strain compared to full-size models. The short key actuation distance makes it perfect for the fastest typers.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse

As long as your hands are medium-sized or large, this is one of the most luxurious mice you’ll ever find. It’s packed with advanced technology, including a top-of-the-line sensor and the most reliable wireless connectivity available.

Other low-noise Logitech mice and keyboards

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse

It hasn’t been updated in a few years, but it remains the company’s most high-end compact mouse. It’s great for all but the biggest hands and incorporates some of the best hardware of anything on the market.

Logitech M590 Mouse

It has two thumb buttons, a tilting scroll wheel and dual-device connectivity with support for Logitech Flow. Altogether, it’s an impressive compact option that’s great for getting work done in crowded spaces during travel.

Logitech M220 Silent Mouse

There’s not much to this one — it has two buttons, a scroll wheel and that’s it — but it’s small, affordable, precise and reasonably durable. Anyone with large hands, however, should look elsewhere.

Logitech M650 Mouse

This relatively basic model has two thumb buttons, multidevice connectivity and not much else in terms of specific features. More importantly, it comes in both large and small sizes, as well as left- and right-handed models, making it one of the most versatile choices.

Logitech G915 Gaming Keyboard

Its faceplate, switches and wireless connectivity are all of excellent quality, and its tenkeyless design takes up minimal desk space and is good for ergonomics. Its only real drawback is the price.

Logitech MK295 Mouse and Keyboard Combo

If all you want is something dependable and quiet, these affordable peripherals have you covered. They aren’t the most responsive in terms of tactile feedback, but they work well and cost next to nothing.

