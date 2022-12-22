Many earbuds come with multiple rubber tip sizes so you can choose the option that allows for the best fit and sound quality.

Waterproof Bluetooth headphones

As newer computer and phone models do away with headphone jacks, many people are moving towards Bluetooth headphones as a convenient way to listen to music, watch videos and make phone calls. In the past few years, several new Bluetooth headphones and earbud options have burst onto the market, making it hard to decide which ones are right for you.

Considering many people enjoy listening to music while out on a run or need to make a phone call while walking in the rain, choosing a Bluetooth option that offers a high degree of water resistance is essential. To see what features you should consider before making a purchase, and to check out some of our top picks, keep reading below.

Bluetooth headphone features

Microphone

While not all Bluetooth earbuds and over-ear headphones come equipped with a microphone, a majority are, allowing you to make hands-free calls. If you expect to use your headphones for work or to talk to friends and family, you’ll need to choose one with a built-in microphone.

Waterproof rating

A Bluetooth headphone IPX rating will determine the overall amount of water resistance. With IPX0 being the least waterproof and IPX8 being fully submersible, this sliding scale will give you a good idea of just how much water and moisture your headphones can handle. We’ll separate our list according to IPX rating.

Rechargeable case

Another common feature of many wireless earbuds is their ability to charge when stored in their case. The case itself will need to be plugged into a wall outlet occasionally to maintain its charge, but this feature allows you to power your headphones on the go while also keeping them protected.

Headphone style

Some models allow you to use just a single earbud at a time, while others will have a cable connecting the two earbuds. On-ear headphones offer a bulkier design, but they can provide better noise cancelation and superior sound quality in many instances.

Price

Price is an essential factor to consider. Less expensive Bluetooth earbuds can cost under $30, though high-quality options can sometimes reach upwards of $200.

Best wireless waterproof headphones

IPX8 rating

Headphones with an IPX8 rating offer the most comprehensive waterproof protection.

Tribit Wireless Earbuds

The IPX8 rating means you can make a call or listen to your favorite song while stuck in the rain or relaxing in the pool. The portable carrying case charges your earbuds on the go but can also act as an external battery pack, giving your phone a quick charge when needed.

IPX7 rating

IPX7-rated headphones also offer complete waterproof protection and can handle light submersion.

SENSO Bluetooth Headphones

The SENSO headphones’ design fits securely around your ear, so you won’t have to worry about them falling off while exercising. Uses noise suppression technology, all of your music and phone calls will sound crystal clear.

JBL Endurance Peak II Wireless Headphones

The design of these headphones keeps them in place, while the waterproof rating safely protects them against any harsh weather or accidental drops in water. You can conveniently adjust the volume or answer a phone call from either earbud.

JBL Under Armour FLASH Headphones

Rugged and sweatproof, these headphones are designed for athletes who can’t risk their earbud falling out of place. The Bionic Hearing feature lets you hear your surroundings even when listening to music so that you can stay safe and aware.

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

If noise cancellation is important to you, these headphones are your best bet. Complete with a charging case and available in various stylish colors, the Jabra Elite 75t utilizes four microphones for superior call quality.

Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These wireless headphones connect by a cable which can help keep them snug and secure. The featured Jaybird app lets you fully customize the EQ and adjust the sound settings according to personal preference.

IPX4 rating

IPX4 headphones are water-resistant and protected from occasional splashes, sweat and rain.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Headphones

The easy-to-use design and dual microphone setup is excellent for taking work calls, controlling the volume or skipping songs. You can choose to use either both earbuds or opt for a single earbud when you need to pay attention to your environment.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds

People who fear they might end up losing small wireless earbuds will benefit from these Bose-connected headphones. Offering the same freedom of individual Bluetooth earbuds, they are easy to keep track of thanks to their zip carrying case.

Adidas RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones

Like the RPT-01 model from Adidas, Sporty on-ear headphones won’t malfunction when caught in light rain. The ear cushions and headband are washable, and the headphones themselves offer up to 40 hours of playback time.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods are a popular choice for wireless headphones, but not everyone knows that the Pro model is water and sweat-resistant. They pair effortlessly with your iPhone or Mac and even allow you to access Siri by voice command.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Beats headphones are known for their high-quality sounds, and these earbuds are no different. When using the charging case, you can expect more than 24 hours of playback time, and the upgraded Bluetooth technology means more consistent connectivity.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

With 11 modes of active noise cancellation, these water-resistant earbuds are great for travelers. Though the price is higher than most, you’ll enjoy a full sound and high-quality construction.

