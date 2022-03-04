Which iPad Air case is best?

Getting a case for an iPad is a great way to avoid having to replace the tablet down the line. It’s easy enough to drop or knock tablets around from time to time accidentally. However, a case can protect against these issues, with added benefits like built-in keyboards and decorative styles. The Apple Magic Keyboard For Fourth-Gen iPad Air is a versatile iPad case that includes a Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, effectively converting your tablet into a laptop.

What to know before you buy an iPad Air case

iPad Air size

The size and generation of your iPad is the first thing to figure out when shopping for a case. iPad Air cases are all specifically fitted to the size of a specific generation of tablet so they fit snugly and securely. To measure your iPad, measure across the screen diagonally from corner to corner. While a fourth-generation iPad Air measures 10.9 inches from corner to corner, a third-generation screen measures 10.5 inches. Both first and second-generation iPad Air measures 9.7 inches.

Keyboard vs. regular case

One common upgrade for iPad Air cases is the inclusion of a Bluetooth keyboard. The Apple Magic Keyboard is a commonly used case for the iPad Air, and it also includes a smooth, responsive touchpad. Cases with a keyboard still offer protection as a case, covering the device’s screen and its rear side. Still, regular cases may benefit from being marginally or significantly more protective than keyboard cases. Additionally, keyboard cases require the user to charge them every so often.

Angled stand

It isn’t necessary, but some people buy iPad cases with one or more angled stands. This lets the user set up the tablet for freestanding viewing. Cases can include either a single stand position or multiple angles to choose from when setting the device up. While iPad cases that work as stands come in various configurations, there are also many cases without stands built into their design. For that reason, those who prefer a case with a stand should ensure models include this feature before buying.

What to look for in a quality iPad Air case

Preferred material

Different materials can be used for iPad cases, with some being more durable than others. Common case materials include hard plastic, faux leather, silicone and other materials still. If you want an extra-protective iPad case, form-fitting hard plastic may be the way to go for the utmost protection. An iPad case’s material may be preferred for its overall style, or it may be chosen simply for its level of protection.

Protective

Most users use iPad cases to help protect their tablets, so having a case that’s protective is important. Some cases are more protective than others. Certain cases are designed to protect against falls and other mishaps and include heavy-duty materials like hard plastic. You can also find iPad Air cases that are protective against spills and moisture, though they tend to be a bit more expensive.

Design

Many people choose iPad Air cases based on their design. Although it’s purely aesthetic, you can find iPad Air cases in plenty of colors, styles and overall looks. You can also find iPad Air cases with specific images or completely translucent plastic that brings out the tablet’s natural beauty.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad Air case

Cheap iPad Air cases with basic functionality can cost as little as $8. However, most iPad Air cases range from $10-$60, depending on what features are included.

iPad Air case FAQ

Are iPad Air cases with a keyboard better?

A. Many iPad Air cases include a keyboard, which some buyers find better than a regular case. While a keyboard for iPad Air uses Bluetooth to connect to the device for use as a keyboard, they also feature the benefit of protecting the tablet when not in use like a regular case.

Are there iPad Air cases with an Apple Pencil holder?

A. Yes. You can find many iPad Air cases that include an Apple Pencil holder. The method of storage for an Apple Pencil may vary from case to case.

What are the best iPad Air cases to buy?

Top iPad Air case

Apple Magic Keyboard For Fourth-Gen iPad Air

What you need to know: One of the most versatile iPad Air cases out there, this primarily comes as a keyboard for the device while covering the screen and back when not in use.

What you’ll love: The Magic Keyboard features backlighting, a trackpad and an extra USB-C port. It also protects the iPad’s screen and rear side, and it can be purchased in either black or white.

What you should consider: This case isn’t as protective as some others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad Air case for money

Otterbox Defender Series Case For Fourth-Gen iPad Air

What you need to know: For something durable and affordable, this iPad Air case features a hard plastic casing that can also be used as a stand.

What you’ll love: This case includes a multilayer hard shell, a built-in screen protector and a port dust protector. Beyond being super durable, this case also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: This case’s Apple Pencil storage is a little tight for holding the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple Smart Folio Case For Fourth-Gen iPad Air

What you need to know: This case is slim and can be folded into multiple positions for use as a stand or protective cover when not in use.

What you’ll love: This case includes solid polyurethane layers protecting the screen and the tablet’s rear. It’s available in either white or black.

What you should consider: This case is more expensive than many other slim iPad Air cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

