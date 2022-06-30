Which infrared therapy lamps are best?

Infrared therapy lamps can help treat wounds, pain and other health problems and can be an excellent addition to your pain management technique. These lamps use light to penetrate through your skin layers to impact your bones, tissues and cells and help decrease inflammation, relieve pain and assist with the healing process.

Ensure you understand the best features to look for in an infrared therapy lamp, as well as the best lamp options on the market before you make a purchase. If you’re looking for the top infrared therapy lamp out there, it’s the Beurer IL50 Infrared Heat Lamp.

What to know before you buy an infrared therapy lamp

There are several factors to consider when purchasing an infrared therapy lamp, such as what you plan to use it for, the wavelength and the type.

Use for

Most people use infrared therapy lamps to treat neuropathy pain, muscle pain, joint pain or pain connected to injury, as well as conditions like tendinitis, lower back pain, neck pain, knee pain, fibromyalgia, arthritis and several other chronic pain conditions. These lamps can also effectively smooth wrinkles and fine lines, decrease the appearance of scars, repair sun damage and treat slow-healing wounds.

Wavelength

You should also think about the wavelength of light that the lamp produces. At-home infrared therapy lamps usually provide wavelengths between 600 and 1,400 nanometers.

Type

There are four types of infrared therapy lamps: tripod lamps, light panel lamps, desk lamps and handheld lamps. Tripod lamps have wheels on the bottom for moving the item around your home, while light panel lamps have big rectangular or square panels that emit light. Desk lamps are small tabletop models, and handheld lamps have a similar design as flashlights.

What to look for in a quality infrared therapy lamp

Size

Consider the overall size of the infrared therapy lamp you want, since you need to have space in your home to store it and use it. Tripod infrared therapy lamps are usually the biggest and have a similar size to standard floor lamps. Light panels are also fairly large, but they can fit on most tabletops. Desk infrared therapy lamps are pretty small and can fit well on most desks.

Treatment area

The size of the treatment area of the infrared therapy lamp is also important because that determines how simple and effective the lamp is to use. The treatment area refers to the part of the lamp that emits light on the impacted body area that you want to relieve.

If you need to treat your back, for example, then choose an infrared therapy lamp with a bigger treatment area. The size of the treatment area isn’t as important for smaller body areas like the knees.

Timer

Many infrared therapy lamps come with timers that count down the time the heat lamp is in use. This timer helps you meet the suggested treatment time without going over it. Some lamps with timers automatically turn off after the timer counts down.

How much you can expect to spend on an infrared therapy lamp

Infrared therapy lamps range in price from $30-$350. Handheld infrared therapy lamps are usually on the lower end, while tripod models are the priciest.

Infrared therapy lamp FAQ

Does it hurt to use an infrared therapy lamp?

A. Using an infrared therapy lamp should not hurt if you’re using it properly. Keep in mind that you might see some temporary redness on your skin or feel some warmth, but you should not feel any pain. It’s important to note that some infrared therapy lamps aren’t intended for use on naked skin, so it might be uncomfortable if you allow the light of the lamp to hit your bare skin.

How long does it take to get results with an infrared therapy lamp?

A. The length of time it takes to see results typically depends on how much pain you’re experiencing and the condition you’re treating. You might see relief in as little as a few hours from a single treatment if you just have pain from a mild injury.

You might need two or three treatment sessions to feel relief if you’re treating chronic knee pain. And it could take a few months of regular infrared therapy lamp treatments before you see relief for severe pain.

What’s the best infrared therapy lamp to buy?

Top infrared therapy lamp

Beurer IL50 Infrared Heat Lamp

What you need to know: This small infrared therapy lamp gives off short to mid wavelengths and is simple to adjust and use.

What you’ll love: The ceramic glass helps keep the heat evenly focused. This lamp is an excellent option for those who need a small lamp to focus on specific parts of the body, and it’s easy to tilt as needed.

What you should consider: Some consumers say this product stopped working after a few months, and it’s pricey to replace the bulbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infrared therapy lamp for the money

K.S. Choi Corp TDP Infrared Mineral Heat Lamp

What you need to know: The simple standing infrared therapy lamp works well for long periods of time and gives you the most bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This affordable lamp features a heat coil style, which means you can use the lamp for 40 minutes at a time, which is longer than most infrared therapy lamps. It also offers soothing energy to warm targeted areas and relieve pain.

What you should consider: Many customers report the infrared therapy lamp lost power after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wolezek Red Light Therapy Lamp Bundle

What you need to know: This small lamp is perfect for small spaces and works well for reducing pain and body aches.

What you’ll love: The bundle features a built-in heat sink for improved heat depletion. The therapy light bundle also includes therapy glasses, a lamp holder and an LED combo light. You can use the LED light at 850 nanometers for near and 660 nanometers for far.

What you should consider: According to some customers, this item is too heavy to hang without additional support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.