Which heart wall decor is best?

You don’t have to limit heart-themed decor to Valentine’s Day. You can display it year-round in your home if you wish. Due to the popularity of heart decorations, a growing number of retailers are carrying artistic interpretations that are appropriate for permanent display. And this wall art isn’t limited to paintings. You can find a large array of pieces in different categories.

Take the Red Barrel Studio Large Heart of Hearts Wall Décor. Hand-chiseled from recycled steel oil drums, this heart-shaped piece truly is a work of art. It was crafted by Haitian artisans with a technique that’s unrivaled in other parts of the world.

What to know before you buy heart wall decor

Type of art

Since hearts are a popular subject matter for wall decor, you can find different types of artwork. Sculptural, metal, prints and paintings are the most popular categories. Sculptural pieces are molded into many shapes, while metal pieces are usually constructed in geometric shapes. Prints and paintings are the most widely available form of heart wall decor. Some are sold with frames, while others are produced with a wrapped canvas that makes a frame unnecessary.

Single vs. set

If you’re seeking multiple heart wall decor pieces, you might want to consider buying them in a set. You might be able to save a bit of money by purchasing these pieces together versus buying them separately. But a set isn’t for everyone. You might want just one heart-themed work of art, or you might want to mix up multiple pieces instead of matching them.

Where you want to display it

You should always think about the decor scheme in the intended room when shopping for heart wall decor. The pieces you choose must complement the other decorations to create a cohesive aesthetic. From floor vases to tabletop figurines, you should consider every decor piece.

What to look for in quality heart wall decor

Material

The material that composes heart wall decor affects its appearance and its durability. Metals have a sleek look that coordinates nicely with modern design styles. The fabric has a softer aesthetic that’s great for traditional and farmhouse styles. Plastic has a quirky vibe, crystal and glass are elegant and wood often veers in a rustic direction.

In terms of being sturdy, metal and wood are the clear winners. Plastic and fabric are somewhat durable. Crystal and glass are the most vulnerable to wear and tear.

Size

Regardless of how much square footage you have in the room where you’re going to hang the wall art, the piece must be appropriately sized for the surface space.

Design details

The design details on heart wall decor offer limitless potential. A piece might be embellished with sequins or glitter. Alternatively, a different piece might be accented with leather strips in muted brown, tan and beige shades. The decision about what kind of design details you favor is entirely up to you, based on your taste in artwork.

How much you can expect to spend on heart wall decor

High-quality heart wall decor that lasts isn’t cheap. The majority range from $30 to hundreds or thousands of dollars. That said, you can find pieces for less than $30. But you’ll need to examine them carefully for flaws and points of vulnerability.

Heart wall decor FAQ

What kind of design styles does heart wall decor complement?

A. Except for a classic or traditional decor scheme, heart wall decor looks nice with virtually any design style. Of course, the design details determine specifically which style each piece complements. But there’s a piece on the market that’ll work with each style.

How many pieces of heart wall decor are too many?

A. Since heart wall art is heavily themed, an excessive number of pieces can look overwhelming. And when decorations look overwhelming, the total effect is one that’s cluttered and unpleasant to the eye. For this reason, it’s wise to take a conservative approach with heart decor. One or two pieces per room is sufficient.

What is the best heart wall decor to buy?

Top heart wall decor

Red Barrel Studio® Large Heart of Hearts Wall Decor

What you need to know: The substantial size and bold design of this heart-shaped wall art make a memorable statement.

What you’ll love: Add a statement piece to your home with this fun wall decor. A bevy of hearts in varying sizes forms a heart-shaped metal sculpture. Haitian artisans chiseled it by hand out of recycled steel oil drums, a technique that only these artisans have mastered. This artwork is well-made and eco-friendly.

What you should consider: At least one buyer was disappointed in the piece’s appearance in real life, reporting that it was small and thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top heart wall decor for the money

SUMGAR Rose-Gold Canvas and Wood Wall Art

What you need to know: People who appreciate the subdued beauty of rose-gold will appreciate this pretty piece.

What you’ll love: Constructed of thick canvas material, a solid wood bar and high-grade HPs ink, the quality of this wall art is evident. Formed into the shape of a heart, this piece consists of a pink background and geometric lines in an understated rose-gold hue. The design is perfect for a little girl’s bedroom.

What you should consider: Discrepancy between the online image and the real-life appearance was problematic for a few buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wind & Weather Handcrafted Heart Tree Metal Wall Decor

What you need to know: If you prefer unique wall decor that leaves a lasting impression, consider this striking piece.

What you’ll love: A subtle take on the heart theme, this work of art features a tree with branches molded into a heart shape. Leaves and birds in a diverse color palette of metallic hues adorn the branches. Both the leaves and the birds are hand-cut and painted. The metal material can withstand wear-and-tear well.

What you should consider: A few buyers felt the piece looked cheap in person, and one buyer reported that one leaf broke off upon removing it from the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

