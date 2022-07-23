The best products are the ones that change your life without changing you or your routines. They simply make things better.

Products we’ve tried that can make your life better

There are so many products available to make your life better that you can’t possibly be aware of them all. For instance, did you know that Heinz has a pocket-sized roller that ensures you get the most ketchup out of every condiment packet? This tiny gadget clips to a key chain and helps you reduce waste (because you will use fewer packets).

Since we are constantly testing and reviewing products, we discover many innovative gadgets that are truly life-changing devices. However, just as often, we find a regular household item, such as an air purifier, that does not get the fanfare it deserves. With that in mind, here are 14 products we think you’ll love.

14 products we love

Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This memory foam mattress has 7 inches of high-density foam for support topped with 3 inches of gel-infused foam that draws heat away from your body. It is suitable for any sleeping position, as it evenly distributes pressure points to provide a supportive and comfortable night’s sleep. We have been using it since early 2020 and are still extremely happy with our purchase. Sold by Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car

There are certain products you see on a platform like TikTok and you wonder if they really perform as others would have you believe. This car-cleaning goo really does pick everything up. Simply push this eco-friendly blob into any dust-filled crack or crevice you want to clean and remove. That’s all it takes. You won’t believe the results. Sold by Amazon

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

Mopping is gross. In the beginning, it’s fine, but as that water turns gray, you don’t want any of it getting on your hands or clothing. With the O-Cedar Mop, you never have to touch dirty water ever again. The hands-free wringing and machine-washable microfiber mop head almost make the task enjoyable. Plus, the functional design lets you remove over 99% of bacteria with just water. Sold by Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Some of the best products are stalwart items that are well made so they last for generations. A Lodge cast-iron skillet fits nicely into this category. This 10.25-inch offering is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and can be used on the stove, in the oven, on the grill or over a campfire. It has two pouring spouts and a second handle for added stability when carrying. Sold by Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender

When you find something that works, stick with it. That’s exactly how we feel about the Magic Bullet blender. Squeezing a nutritious meal in can be tough when your schedule is packed. The Magic Bullet is an easy way to get some quick fruits and protein. It has a powerful motor that chops, grinds, mixes, blends and more. Plus, it comes with a 10-second recipe guide for inspiration. Sold by Amazon

Puma Kids’ Evercat Transformation Duffel

We love this because it fills a very particular need. It is a simple gym bag that is specifically made for kids. It is rugged, and has a zipper closure with a crossbody strap and a padded handle. When it gets dirty, you can just toss it into the washing machine for a thorough cleaning. Not only is it the perfect size for kids’ gear, but it is a conversation starter at the gym. Everybody wants one as soon as they see it. Sold by Amazon

Bonavita Electric Kettle

You don’t have to be a tea lover to have a use for an electric kettle. This model quickly boils water for pasta and other dishes, too. However, full transparency, we do love it because it is ideal for making tea. The hold button lets you keep the temperature between 140 and 208 degrees for 60 minutes, and the gooseneck spout gives you complete control over pouring. Sold by Amazon

HON Ignition 2.0 Office Chair

There comes a point when you realize you deserve a grown-up chair. This isn’t because you’re spoiled and want the best, it’s because you have a work-from-home position and you can’t perform at your peak if you are constantly shifting around, trying to relieve the aches in your back, shoulders and arms. For those of us who must sit for long periods of time while focusing, this chair is a solid choice. Sold by Amazon

Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager

Sitting still is bad. Your blood doesn’t flow as it should, which leads to nutrients and oxygen not getting to areas where they are needed the most. Sitting still also makes you cold. We love the Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager because it solves both of these problems. This massager helps keep your blood circulating, even when you are sitting still, and the heating element keeps you cozy the whole time you are at your desk. But this miraculous tool isn’t relegated to the office. You can use it anytime you want to pamper yourself. Sold by Amazon

Cremo Barber Grade Cooling Shave Cream

Even tough guys can have sensitive skin. We discovered this life-changing product about a year ago. Don’t be fooled by expensive shave cream that promises unsurpassed comfort. We’ve found this affordable offering outperforms even the high-end options. It has a clean, crisp scent and comes in a tube that lasts for up to 90 days. Sold by Amazon

Vivo Electric Stand Up Desk Frame Workstation

For far too long, we’ve been limited by this notion that tables are one-height-fits-all. That is not true (or healthy). Your size determines the height of your chair. The height of your chair determines the height of your table. If more than one person sits at that table or you prefer to have times when you stand, you need a desk that raises and lowers without struggle. We love the flexibility this motorized desk frame offers and highly recommend it to anyone who uses a desk. Sold by Amazon

Bissell Air Ram Cordless Vacuum

After trying this lightweight, cordless powerhouse, our editor shouted, “It’s the best!” The compact, multi-surface cleaning tool offers 40 minutes of fade-free battery life, along with a lay-flat handle and swivel steering that ensures you can get under or around every obstacle. The built-in LED light illuminates the floor so you know when it is clean. Sold by Kohl’s

Blueair Air Purifier

If you or other family members suffer from seasonal allergies, it can make even the most gorgeous days miserable. This model removes up to 99.99% of pollen, allergens and pollutants, so any sensitive individuals in your home can literally breathe easier. This powerful air purifier is suitable for rooms up to 1,862 square feet and it is strong enough to remove smoke and smog that results from wildfires. As a bonus, it can serve as a white noise machine to help you sleep. Sold by Amazon

Viking Revolution Tattoo Care Balm

If you have tattoos, you need a reliable balm. Viking Revolution’s offering soothes and moisturizes to help speed up the healing process. We found it not only works great on fresh tattoos, but it is something we use every day to help maintain the vibrancy of older ones as well. The mild tropical scent is a plus. Sold by Amazon

