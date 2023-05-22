Our Testing Lab weighed in on the best coffee grinders

Any coffee connoisseur can tell you that your morning cup of joe will taste better when brewed with freshly ground beans. Compared to electric grinders, manual options require arm work and take longer to produce grounds, making them impractical if you’re in a rush. That’s why electric grinders are more popular.

Coffee grinders produce grounds ranging from coarse to fine, with different settings more suitable for specific types of drinks. A coarse grind is suitable for French press and percolator coffee makers; a medium grind is best for pour-over and drip coffee makers; and a fine grind is ideal for espresso.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

Each month, the BestReview Testing Lab evaluates new products in real-world conditions to determine how well they really perform. The Lab analyzes these items just the way any consumer would, so they pay attention to factors like how easy they are to set up and use, how well they perform and any other features that set them apart from the competition.

Top coffee grinders we tested

Baratza Virtuoso Plus Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Our tester praised the Baratza grinder for its consistent grind and ease of use. They described the machine as a “top burr grinder in its field,” the durable stainless steel build being its “main selling point.” This machine grinds well for espresso, cold brew, drip and pour-over coffee drinks.

Cuisinart DBM-8P1 Coffee Burr Grinder

The results of our Testing Lab indicated that “the coarsest grind setting was the best result with this machine.” The grounds made for quality espresso, pour-over and drip coffee. “Cleaning and maintenance were easy,” our tester said, and while it’s not the most high-end option, it’s a “nice machine for what you’re paying.”

Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Our tester admired this model’s impressive 38 grind settings, noting that it gives users “consistency and reliability.” This high-end grinder is an investment piece for serious coffee lovers, having “outperformed every grinder in its price point” that our tester had used before.

Best coffee makers to go with your grinder

Ninja Programmable Brewer With 12-Cup Glass Carafe

This fully automatic drip coffee maker is easy to use with the choice between Classic and Rich brew strengths. Its 24-hour programmability lets you brew your coffee in advance. The glass carafe holds 12 cups, but you can make 1 to 4 cups on its small-batch setting. It even includes a self-cleaning function.

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This semi-automatic coffee maker produces quality espresso, lattes and cappuccinos. A 15-bar pump creates high pressure to extract bold and rich flavors from the grind. The machine is equipped with a milk frother, auto shutoff and simple, one-touch controls that make it great for beginners.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

This stylish pour-over coffee maker looks attractive on the kitchen counter. Featuring durable, thick-walled glass, it makes up to 6 cups of java. The easy-to-use device can be covered, refrigerated and reheated without compromising on flavor. It’s conveniently dishwasher-safe, though it requires special Chemex filters, which may not be ideal.

