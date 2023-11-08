You can’t beat a $25 Dutch oven

In the kitchen, there’s no tool more versatile than a Dutch oven. It’s an all-around kitchen workhorse you can use to bake, broil, roast, braise, simmer and boil. It can cook meats, side dishes and even desserts. The only downside is that you often have to pay a pretty penny for a high-quality, enameled cast-iron Dutch oven.

Not anymore, though. The Pioneer Woman has released a $25 Dutch oven that comes in an adorable pumpkin shape. We already trust the Pioneer Woman’s cookware. Her basic nonstick metal baking sheets and simple bakeware are some of BestReviews editors’ favorites, and her products are cute, of good quality and always affordable. So, if you’re looking for a Dutch oven this fall, here it is, and she has other pumpkin-themed cast iron cookware to go with it.

Shop this article: The Pioneer Woman 2-Quart Enamel-on-Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven, The Pioneer Woman 10-Inch Ceramic Pumpkin Pie Plate with Lid, The Pioneer Woman 14.2-Ounce Ceramic Orange Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set

Pioneer Woman’s enameled cast-iron cookware is adorable — and affordable

The Pioneer Woman 2-Quart Enamel-on-Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven

This enamel-on-cast-iron Dutch oven is perfect for fixing all your favorite fall recipes. The cast iron distributes heat evenly, and the pumpkin design adds fall flair to your table when you go from stovetop to oven to serving in the same dish.

The Pioneer Woman 10-inch Ceramic Pumpkin Pie Plate with Lid

Complement your Dutch oven with a matching pie plate. It’s designed to look like a pumpkin, perfect for Thanksgiving pies, and complete with a lid with a handle designed like a pumpkin stem.

The Pioneer Woman 14.2-ounce Ceramic Orange Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set

For side dishes or individual portions of desserts, you need these mini pumpkin cocottes. Each has a 14.2-ounce capacity, making it the perfect size for a single serving. They’re made of durable ceramic stoneware that’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Pumpkin cookware from Le Creuset

Of course, Le Creuset is the way to go if you want to invest in heirloom-quality cookware that will last for generations. This French heritage brand backs up its pieces with a lifetime guarantee so that you can set your fall table in style — and with peace of mind.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte

Le Creuset’s Pumpkin Cocotte is the perfect centerpiece for your fall table. Made for braising, baking and more, its easy-to-clean enamel resists staining and chipping for long-lasting quality.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Casserole

The Pumpkin Casserole is the perfect sidekick for pies and side dishes. Its shallow depth and wide lip make it easy to carry, and its colorful glaze is nonreactive, nonporous and scratch- and stain-resistant.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Mini Cocotte

Le Creuset’s Pumpkin Mini Cocottes are just the right size for individual servings of cobblers, gratins, pot pies and other holiday dishes and treats. You can also use them to prep and store ingredients to give your kitchen a festive touch.

