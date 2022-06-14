Which Hamilton Beach can opener is best?

Did you know the first can opener wasn’t designed and patented until almost 50 years after foods started being canned? It was difficult to use and dangerously sharp. Today, can openers prioritize safety and simplicity and come in manual and electric designs. Hamilton Beach makes some of the best electric can openers, and they usually include some useful extra features.

The best Hamilton Beach can opener is the Hamilton Beach SmoothTouch Can Opener. It has a one-touch lever that punctures the can and starts automatically spinning it for maximum simplicity.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton Beach can opener

Size

Hamilton Beach electric can openers require a decent amount of counter and storage space. Most are 4 to 6 inches long and wide. Height is typically between 8 to 10 inches and is the most important measurement as taller can openers mean you can open larger cans.

Design

Hamilton Beach can openers usually stick to the same design elements. They’re slick, simple and mostly made of black plastic with silver accents. However, some models offer red plastic or stainless steel alternates.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach can opener

Lid removal

Lid removal on a Hamilton Beach can opener is divided into edge type and if it uses a magnet.

Edge: The best Hamilton Beach can openers slice the side of the lid in such a way as to leave no sharp edges. This also leaves behind a lid that you can tightly place back on the can for storage should you not use the entirety of the contents.

Extras

Some Hamilton Beach can openers have extra features.

Auto-shutoff is the most common feature and will stop the can opener from spinning and cutting once the can is open. This lets you finish the rest of your preparations without worry.

A knife sharpener is occasionally included on the back of the body. However, it’s only big enough to handle small knives, such as paring knives, and it won’t be better than a dedicated knife sharpener.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach can opener

Hamilton Beach can openers cost $20-$40. Most cost $20-$25, with one costing $30 and another costing $40.

Hamilton Beach can opener FAQ

What are the benefits of an electric can opener?

A. Electric can openers have a bevy of benefits.

Safer: Most electric can openers, including many of Hamilton Beach’s, use cutting styles that eliminate sharp edges. This is beneficial to everyone, but particularly children.

Electric can openers require less effort and energy than a manual can opener. Condition-conscious: Electric can openers are a godsend to those with many health conditions. Arthritic people benefit tremendously in particular.

Do I need a manual can opener if I have an electric Hamilton Beach opener?

A. Probably not. It doesn’t hurt to keep one handy just in case, especially on the off-chance you need to open a large can your electric can opener can’t handle.

How do I clean a Hamilton Beach can opener?

A. The easiest ones to clean have removable blade heads that you can safely rinse off before drying. Removable heads also make it easier to wipe the body clean. Regardless of whether the head is removable, you must be careful not to let any water get inside the casing. This can ruin the electrical components inside. Also, make sure the can opener is unplugged before you start cleaning.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach can opener to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach can opener

Hamilton Beach SmoothTouch Can Opener

What you need to know: Simply put, it’s Hamilton Beach’s best can opener.

What you’ll love: The can opener is triggered by a light press on the top lever, perfect for those with even the most severe arthritis. Cans are cut along the side, preventing sharp edges. The motor is specially designed to require no extra lubrication during its lifetime.

What you should consider: A few consumers had the rare issue of metal slivers being shaved off into the can. Others had occasional issues with jamming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Top Hamilton Beach can opener for the money

Hamilton Beach Extra-Tall Can Opener

What you need to know: This has some excellent features despite being Hamilton Beach’s budget model.

What you’ll love: The base of the opener has cord storage. A knife sharper is on the back. It’s tall enough to open almost any can and the blade head is detachable for easy cleaning. It comes in black plastic and stainless steel.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues getting the blade to puncture the can. Others had issues with the lever breaking. It can be unsteady.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Heavyweight Can Opener

What you need to know: This can opener has some design elements to make it more stable.

What you’ll love: It weighs 2.43 pounds and has a wide base for extra stability. An automatic-shutoff feature prevents overcutting and there’s cord storage and a knife sharpener in the base. The blade head pops off to make cleaning simpler. It comes in black or red.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with the blade not fully cutting the lid off, requiring some prying to get it open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

