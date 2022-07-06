Which Nakiri knives are best?

A good knife will make food prep more manageable and efficient. There is nothing worse than having a blunt knife when you’re trying to chop an onion or some cherry tomatoes.

The broad, straight-edge blade and the square tip of a Nakiri knife are perfect for slicing and dicing fruits and vegetables with precision. The Shun Premier Nakiri Knife is a great choice for any any home cook.

What to know before you buy a Nakiri knife

Size

The average Nakiri knife will measure between 5.5 inches and 6.5 inches. The blade on the knife is slightly longer than most food preparation knives, but has been designed to avoid using a rocking motion. The size and design will enable those cooking to slice through any vegetable with ease. Due to the tall blade, a Nakiri provides an adequate amount of knuckle clearance. Another positive for this knife is that the flat rectangular blade will remain the same length, even after repeated sharpening.

Weight

Weight is something that tends to vary when you’re looking for your next knife. The knife you choose will depend entirely on your preference and how it feels when you’re holding it. These knives can range from anywhere between 1.5 ounces to 1.5 pounds. The weight of the knife and balance between the handle and the blade is crucial, as that helps you get into a good rhythm when slicing through the different herbs and fruit.

Material

All Nakiri knives will be made from stainless steel, with some using high-carbon or Damascus steel. A good Nakiri knife will have a Granton edge —or tiny dimples along the blade — that prevents food from sticking to the blade when you are chopping. Handles can be made from nearly anything as long as the correct balance is maintained. Whether it’s mahogany, pakkawood or woven fiberglass, all that matters is the weight distribution when you feel the knife in your hands.

What to look for in a quality Nakiri knife

Edging

A straight-edge knife will get the job done, but it won’t feel as smooth as if you were using a Nakiri knife with a scalloped edge. The sole purpose of a scalloped edge is to prevent your greens from sticking to the knife and creating a build-up while you’re rapidly slicing.

Hand-Hammered

Some knives feature a hand-hammered design crafted by hand by skilled blacksmiths. Not only does this feature give a rustic look to the knife, but the indentations can also prevent food from sticking to the handle.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nakiri knife

A good Nakiri knife will cost anywhere between $75–$175. More budget-friendly options are available in the $25–$50 range.

Nakiri Knife FAQ

Why buy a Nakiri knife?

A. A Nakiri knife will provide you with everything you need to get through your vegetable prep easily and effectively. The long, rectangular blade style requires very little rocking motion or effort when slicing through leaves, and the edging will keep the cuts clean. Not only will you be able to avoid rapping your knuckles on the cutting board, but you’ll also find that the ergonomic design on the knife does most of the work for you.

How do I sharpen a Nakiri Knife?

A. Nakiri knives must never be sharpened at an angle below 15 degrees. Due to their unique design and the decorative cladding, you’ll need to angle the knife perfectly to avoid grinding away at the wrong part. A wet stone would be best for sharpening a Nakiri, as the blade tends to curve towards the tip, leaving a gap that some sharpeners won’t reach.

What’s the best Nakiri knife to buy?

Top Nakiri knife

Shun Premier Nakiri Knife

What you need to know: This knife features a beautiful hand-hammered blade and a perfectly angled edge for precise chopping and slicing.

What you’ll love: The knife offers an ultra-thin blade with 5.5 inches of layered Damascus steel. The grip and structure are comfortable and practical, allowing you to breeze through kitchen work.

What you should consider: The knife will need to be hand-washed every time it is used.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Nakiri knife for the money

TUO Damascus Cutlery Nakiri Knife

What you need to know: The TUO Nakiri Knife is an award-winning knife that looks stylish and feels great to use.

What you’ll love: The blade is double-beveled with 6.5 inches of rose-patterned Damascus steel. The handle has been designed to prevent hand fatigue and is made from woven fiberglass.

What you should consider: This knife will need regular sharpening if used frequently.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Zelite Infinity Nakiri Knife

What you need to know: This knife is known for its bold finish and high-tech features, making it a good choice for those looking for a knife that will get the job done efficiently and effectively.

What you’ll love: The knife features 67 layers of Damascus high-carbon stainless steel and an AUS-10 core. This knife offers optimum edge retention and a corrosion minimizing blade. The hand-hammered design is both functional and decorative.

What you should consider: Unlike other Nakiri knives, this one will require a bit more focus and skill.

Where to buy: Amazon

