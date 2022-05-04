Which pasta drying rack is best?

Fresh pasta is surprisingly simple to prepare, but it requires a lot of time. As such, many prefer to make pasta in batches and store it for later. A key step in preparing fresh pasta for storage is letting it dry. Thankfully, there are pasta drying racks of all shapes and sizes for every budget.

The best pasta drying rack is the Marcato Atlas Pasta Drying Rack. Its steel and plastic construction is durable enough to last for years, and its 16 arms can hold up to 4.5 pounds of pasta.

What to know before you buy a pasta drying rack

Capacity

Manufacturers list the capacity of pasta drying racks in various ways. Some use weight, others use length and a few even use square footage. Overall, the capacity depends on the drying arms. You’ll want to know how many arms it has, how long and thick they are and how much space there is between them.

Think about how many bags of dried pasta you want to have on hand. If the answer is one or two, most drying racks will suffice. Anything more, and you’ll need to check each listing for a larger capacity.

Wand

Some pasta drying racks include a small wand that helps you move your freshly cut pasta to the drying rack. Some wands also have sharp tips to help you trim or cut your pasta.

What to look for in a quality pasta drying rack

Height

The height of your pasta rack determines how long your pasta will be. Most racks are 10-20 inches tall. Pay attention to how the manufacturer measures height; some measure from the top of the rack while others start at the top of the arms. Others have arms of varying heights.

Stability

It takes roughly 1 pound of pasta to feed a family of four. If your pasta rack isn’t balanced correctly, this weight could tip it over quite easily. Pasta racks should have wide bases and well-spaced arms. Better bases may use widely spaced feet, too. When placing pasta on the arms, start from the inside and work your way out.

Ease of storage

You can fold or take apart most pasta drying racks for easy storage. Folding pasta racks are ideal since they keep all their pieces together. However, racks that you can take apart use less space.

How much you can expect to spend on a pasta drying rack

Pasta drying racks typically cost $20-$70, though few cost more than $30. The more expensive racks use sturdier materials and offer the highest capacity.

Pasta drying rack FAQ

How should I clean a pasta drying rack?

A. Pasta drying racks are easy to clean simply because they don’t get all that dirty. By the time the pasta hits the rack, it should be solid and dry enough not to leave clumps behind.

If you use a flour coating to keep the pasta separated, you may have some leftover powder. Most of the time, simply dusting it with a dry cloth is more than enough.

Take note that few pasta drying racks worth their salt are dishwasher-safe. Even if they are, you shouldn’t need that much cleaning power.

How long should I let my pasta dry?

A. That depends on how soon you intend to cook it. If you’re boiling it immediately after cutting it, you don’t need to dry it on a rack at all. If you plan on cooking it within 12 hours, let it dry for about 30 minutes and then store it in the refrigerator. If you’re making pasta well ahead of time, let it dry thoroughly over several hours before storing it in the freezer.

What’s the best pasta drying rack to buy?

Top pasta drying rack

Marcato Atlas Pasta Drying Rack

What you need to know: This pasta drying rack is durable and has plenty of arms.

What you’ll love: The steel body and polycarbonate plastic arms are tough enough to last for years. It has 16 arms that can hold up to 4.5 pounds of pasta total. It includes a wand to help move pasta with ease.

What you should consider: It’s a bit pricey, and the lower arms are too close to the counter for long pasta. It’s also difficult to move after you’ve hung your pasta.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Top pasta drying rack for the money

Weston Bamboo Pasta Drying Rack

What you need to know: It’s a great rack for those who only make pasta occasionally.

What you’ll love: It’s made of bamboo, which is ecologically friendly and sustainable. It has five arms that bisect at the center to hold up to 60 inches worth of pasta. It’s 16-inches tall, so even long pasta won’t drag.

What you should consider: The pieces aren’t attached, so it’s easy to lose them in storage. Also, the rack can fall apart if not set up properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eppicotispai Natural Beechwood Collapsible Pasta Drying Rack

What you need to know: If you want a pasta rack that’s easy to assemble and store, this is a perfect option.

What you’ll love: It’s made in Italy of natural Italian beechwood. It folds flat for storage, and the 8-inch wide arms can collectively hold up to 10 square feet worth of pasta. It has two folding feet that are sturdy.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like the roughness of the arms. But you can sand them down if you prefer them to be a bit smoother.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

