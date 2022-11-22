Using a corn stripper is a great way to get corn off the cob quickly without making as much of a mess.

Which corn strippers are best?

There are multiple ways to remove kernels from a corn cob, but purchasing and using a corn stripper is one of the most efficient and tidy ways to remove corn from the cob. These corn strippers only remove the kernels and don’t get bits of the cob. The Kare & Kind Corn Stripping Tool is a basic set of two corn strippers that work best when you apply a twisting motion.

What to know before you buy a corn stripper

Cob size

An ear of corn can be short and thin, short and thick, long and thin or long and thick. Some corn strippers are only meant to remove kernels from cobs that are an ideal shape, but the top corn strippers are meant to work on corn cobs of all sizes and shapes.

Cutting depth

The average size of a whole kernel of corn, from the crown or top to the hilum, which is where the corn kernel attaches to the corn cob, is about a quarter of an inch to half of an inch. The amount of kernel you can remove with a corn stripper is based on the depth of the cutting blade. A corn stripper with a deep cutting depth can remove more of the kernel than one with a shallow cutting depth can.

The drawback of this is that if you have a corn cob with small kernels, a corn stripper with a deep blade might remove some of the cob itself, which will go into your food. The cob isn’t harmful to you in small pieces, but you don’t want to eat it if you can avoid it.

Efficiency

Many corn strippers remove corn in narrow strips, which means you need multiple passes to finish the task. Some corn strippers function like apple corers and remove all of the kernels from the cob in one pass. These tools are more efficient, but they can’t adapt to corn cobs of various sizes.

What to look for in a quality corn stripper

Design

Removing corn from the corn cob can take some muscle, but the corn stripper you select should provide a comfortable, firm grip on the device. Some corn strippers only work for right-handed people, so if you’re left-handed, buy a corn stripper that you can hold in either hand. And buy a corn stripper that’s tough enough to do its job without breaking, since it takes a lot of strength to use a corn stripper.

Container

Many top corn strippers have containers that attach directly to the strippers to catch kernels as you remove them. Finding a corn stripper with this feature will help to keep your kitchen even less messy when preparing corn.

Care

Most corn strippers are dishwasher safe, but some require you to disassemble the tool and rinse it off before putting it in the dishwasher. Some corn strippers easily fit into utensil drawers, and many top peelers have hooks on the end for hanging.

How much you can expect to spend on a corn stripper

Corn strippers range in price from about $5-$25. The most inexpensive tools go for about $5-$8, while midrange products cost about $8-$12 and high-end corn strippers vary in price from about $12-$25.

Corn stripper FAQ

Why do you need a corn stripper?

A. There are two primary reasons why a corn stripper is an essential kitchen tool. First, if anyone in your family has dentures or can’t bite into an ear of corn for some reason, the kernels must be removed from the corn cob. Second, if you like cooking with fresh vegetables, you likely don’t purchase canned corn and need a way to remove corn from the corn cob, so you can use it in recipes.

Should you remove corn from the cob before or after cooking it?

A. You can remove corn from the corn cob either before or after you cook it. Removing the corn before cooking it is a simpler process, since the corn is cool. And cooking the corn after peeling it can get rid of any bacteria that found its way to the corn during the corn stripping process.

How long can you keep an ear of corn before eating it?

A. It’s best to eat corn on the same day you buy it to get the most flavor. Place the unhusked ears of corn in the fridge if you need to store the corn for a day. Blanched corn keeps for up to 12 months in a freezer if you need to store it for longer than a day.

What’s the best corn stripper to buy?

Top corn stripper

Kare & Kind Corn Stripping Tool

What you need to know: This basic set of two corn strippers works best when you apply a twisting motion.

What you’ll love: You can place these corn strippers in a dishwasher when needed, but washing them by hand is recommended. The stainless steel blade on the product can remove all of the kernels from an ear of corn in about 10-15 seconds.

What you should consider: This product works best when you strip the corn over a tray, since it can get messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top corn stripper for the money

Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper

What you need to know: This safe and fast kitchen tool can help you remove kernels from the corn cob.

What you’ll love: This sharp corn stripper gets the job done more safely and faster than a knife and works on both uncooked and cooked corn. A rubber shield covers the blade on the tool, so you can’t harm yourself when looking through kitchen drawers for the product.

What you should consider: Use this product over a baking sheet or big bowl to avoid a mess.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beaverve Corn Stripper

What you need to know: This multipurpose product functions as a measuring cup, grater and corn peeler.

What you’ll love: This kitchen tool includes a grater attachment, as well as a nonslip silicone ring on the bottom to prevent the bowl from moving. The product’s money-back guarantee provides customers with peace of mind.

What you should consider: The durability of this corn stripper is not as impressive as the durability of competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

